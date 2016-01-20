HAMEL – William S. (Bill) Meyer has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Madison County Board. Meyer, who serves as chairman of the county’s vital Planning & Development committee, represents Madison County’s Third District which includes Hamel, Worden, Prairietown, Williamson, New Douglas and Grantfork, as well as rural areas in the northeastern area of the county.

“It has been an honor to serve the hard-working men and women of the Third District,” Meyer stated. “From working to lower the county’s portion of our citizen’s property tax bills, like the 2.3 percent reduction for 2016, to insisting the county operates within its means with a balanced budget, I have worked effectively to make Madison County a model of financial restraint and responsible spending.”

“Madison County is debt free and is in the best financial condition of any county in the State of Illinois. As a member of the Finance Committee and a fiscal conservative, I take pride in my role in making sure the county is in the financial shape it is and think every resident of the Third District, and throughout the county, can be proud of our county’s financial condition,” Meyer continued.

In addition to serving as chairman of the Planning & Development Committee and member of the Finance Committee, Meyer also serves on the important Executive, Transportation and Grants Committees. “My committee work has enabled me to advance projects which benefit the Third District, including the ongoing improvement of county roads and bridges.”

“And while I am always working to try to improve the county’s services and infrastructure for the benefit of the people who live in my district, I take great pride in working for betterment of the entire county,” Meyer said.

During his tenure on the Madison County Board, Meyer spearheaded improvements to numerous road projects, including the Grantfork/Marine, Grantfork/Pokey and Renken roads, and bridge improvements in Hamel, Omphghent, Olive, Leef, New Douglas and Saline Townships. He was instrumental in identifying funding for current road projects underway for Seiler, Brakhane and Staunton roads.

Meyer has secured grants totaling more than $250,000 for the villages, townships and park districts in the Third District. Of particular pride to Meyer are his efforts to identify county, state and federal grants for Madison County’s recycling efforts and its award-winning recycling programs in all county schools.

A committed public servant, Meyer served as Mayor of the Village of Hamel for six years and spent 12 years as a Hamel Trustee. He was first elected to the Madison County Board in 2000.

Meyer is Owner/President of W.S. Meyer & Associates, Inc. in Hamel, Secretary/Manager of Hamel Mutual Insurance Co. and is on the board of directors of First National Bank in Staunton.

Meyer attended St. Paul Lutheran Grade School, graduated from Edwardsville High School and Southern Illinois University. He is a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army’s 195th Assault Helicopter Company. The Hamel native and his wife Amy, a retired teacher in the Bethalto School District, are the parents of three children, the late Jennifer (Mike) Ashauer, Julie (Aaron) Fish and Billie (Guy) Robinson. The couple have six grandchildren.

Meyer said in his next term he would continue that commitment to financial restraint in addition to giving the citizens of the Third District a strong voice in the operation of Madison County Government. “As a member of the Madison County Board, I have applied my conservative principles to achieve better results for our citizens. I sincerely hope I have earned the support of the people of the Third District and they will honor me with their vote and the opportunity to continue working on their behalf for another term.”

