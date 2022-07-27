ST. LOUIS - Many area residents are frequent riders on the MetroLink system. As of July 27, the lines are very disrupted due to the massive thunderstorm that ripped through the St. Louis area on Tuesday.

This is the status of service as of July 27:

MetroLink is only operating between the Central West End & Shiloh-Scott Stations on the Red Line (20-minute frequency), and between the Shrewsbury & University City-Big Bend Stations on the Blue Line (40-minute frequency).

MetroLink Station Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between Lambert Airport and Central West End Stations and between University City-Big Bend and Central West End Stations.

Riders traveling through these areas should expect delays of up to 60 minutes for the bus shuttles.

MetroLink riders traveling through the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are encouraged to seek alternative transportation options until further notice.

Airport Riders: To access the station shuttles, you will need to be at the Terminal 1 Station. If you are at Terminal 2, please take an airport shuttle to Terminal 1. If you are heading to the airport on our station shuttles, you will need to exit the bus shuttle at North Hanley and board a Metro Call-A-Ride van to Terminal 1.

The station shuttle is located outside Door 5 at Terminal 1.

MetroBus: Riders in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County should allow extra time for their commutes due to potential delays.

Metro Call-A-Ride: Passengers are being contacted about delays for their specific trips.

Transit Information will be available early at 5 a.m. to assist riders: 314.207.9786 (text) or 314.231.2345 (phone).

