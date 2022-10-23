BLOOMINGTON – Metro-East football teams now know who they’ll play first as the Illinois High School Association announced its playoff pairings in all eight classes during a live broadcast and livestream Saturday night.

Weigel Media of Chicago, the operators of the IHSA Television Network, broadcast the pairings show across the state, including in St. Louis on KNLC-TV on one of its digital sub-channels, 24.5. Weigel Media is the owners of the station.

In Class 1A, Madison, the smallest school in the field, got the 16th seed in the southern half of the bracket and will play at top seed Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington, while Mt Sterling Brown County was seeded 13th and will play at fourth seed Tuscola. Jacksonville Routt Catholic was seeded fifth and will host number 12 Villa Grove and Hardin Calhoun, seeded 14th, play at third seed Greenfield Northwestern, while Dupo, making its first appearance in the postseason since 2012, was seeded 15th in the bracket and goes to number two Camp Point Central.

In the Class 2A pairings, Mendon Unity was seeded 10th and will travel to seventh seeded Knoxville, while Chester got the 16th seed in the southern bracket and plays at top-seeded Decatur St. Teresa Catholic. Virden North Mac was seeded fifth in the southern half and hosts number 12 Fairfield, while Belleville Althoff Catholic, who qualified with a win Friday night at Alton, was seeded 14th and goes to third seed Shelbyville.

Over in Class 3A, Roxana was seeded ninth in the southern half of the bracket and goes to number eight Hillsboro, while Carlinville was seeded number 14 and plays at number three Williamsville.

The Class 4A pairing have East Alton-Wood River seeded ninth in the southern half of the bracket and goes on the road to play at number eight Coal City, while Breese Central was seeded fifth and hosts number 12 Mt. Zion. Waterloo was seeded 10th and will play at number seven Olney Richland County, while Columbia copped the number 11 seed and plays at number six Murphysboro.

In the Class 5A pairings, Triad was seeded fifth and will host number 12 Centralia, while Highland was seeded second and hosts number 15 Dunlap, while Mascoutah was seeded seventh and hosts number 10 Marion.

Looking at the pairings in Class 6A, East St. Louis was seeded sixth in the southern half and hosts number 11 Oak Lawn Richards, with the winner meeting either number 14 Danville or number three Normal Community West in the second round.

The Class 7A and 8A brackets have overall seedings, and in Class 7A, Collinsville was seeded eighth and hosts number 25 Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Class 8A pairings have Belleville East seeded 29th and play at fourth seed South Elgin, while Edwardsville was seeded 22nd and play at 11th seed O’Fallon.

Dates and kickoff times will be announced by the IHSA on Monday afternoon, with the state championship games being played on its traditional Thanksgiving weekend dates, Nov. 25-26, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana.

