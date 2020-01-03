GRANITE CITY - Metro-East Sanitary District (MESD) announced Andrew Economy will lead MESD as Executive Director into the new decade. Only months after successfully protecting the Metro-East region from the second-highest Mississippi flood in recorded history, the board of the Metro-East Sanitary District unanimously appointed former MESD Commissioner Andrew Economy Executive Director in a meeting December 31, 2019.

Statutory changes in Illinois law dictate that as of January 1, 2020, the MESD Executive Director reside within the Levee District. Mr. Economy replaces former Executive Director Stephen Adler, whom will remain on staff for a short period pending reassignment to assist the transition.

MESD Board Chairman Charles Brinza: "Former Executive Director Steve Adler did a great job moving MESD forward. Today the District is financially solvent, and some portions of our levee system have already been upgraded to "minimally acceptable" by the Corps of Engineers. Now with Andy in charge, that progress will only accelerate; he's a proven leader".

MESD and its associated levee systems suffered from years of leadership problems, which left residents with unacceptable levees and pump stations so broken down that Horseshoe Lake levels could not be maintained at levels low enough to protect Mitchell and Pontoon Beach against heavy rains.

MESD Board Member Charlotte Dixon said, “Stephen Adler did a great job of moving the district forward. With Andy's help, the district will only improve.”

The pair begin the partnership today with Adler assigned to Economy until further notice.

Former MESD board member Bill Hanfelder said, “The board made a good decision by hiring Andy Economy. I know Andy can provide the leadership we need.”

