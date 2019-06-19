EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School is all set for its Summer Slam girls volleyball tournament, to take place Saturday at Hooks Gym, with matches starting at 8:30 a.m., and continuing throughout the day.

Six local schools – the host Knights, Marquette Catholic, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Bunker Hill and Civic Memorial – are set to compete in the tournament, which will be a round-robin affair, with all teams playing five matches.

The reason for the off-season summer tournament is a very simple one, according to Knights’ coach Jon Giordano.

“We’re just looking for a chance to get together in a more structured way than through an open gym,” Giordano said.

The tournament will also give Giordano and the other coaches a chance to see how their teams look in match conditions as the new season approaches later this summer.

“It’s kind of a chance to see what we have, and to see what everyone else has,” Giordano said. “It’s a chance to get together and see what we’ve got, and it gives everyone a chance to work together.”

It’ll also give the various coaching staffs a chance to get together and renew friendships, as well as look at their teams.

“It’ll be nice to see all the other coaches that you’ve gotten to know over the years,” Giordano said. “We’re also hoping to see what we’ve got heading into August.”

The tournament will take place all day at MELHS, with matches beginning every hour, starting at 8:30 a.m.

