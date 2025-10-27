EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro-East Lutheran eight-man football team was seeded 11th for the upcoming Illinois Eight-Man Football Association playoffs and will travel to St. Anne for its first-round game.

The Knights (7-2) qualified for the postseason on the strength of a five-game winning streak at the start of the season, and will play at the Cardinals (8-1) in the playoff opener Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. A total of 16 teams made the playoffs.

Metro-East will be led by quarterback Abe Oberhauser, who was 64-of-95 passing for 939 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, while the Knights have a strong running game, with two 1,000-yard rushers: Oberhausen who ran for 1,288 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Lee Watson, a junior running back who had 1,015 yards rushing with seven touchdowns.

The explosive offense also was led by receiver Issak Broekemeier, who caught 35 passes for 519 yards and nine scores. Ben Schilbe also served as a quarterback and was 29-of-60 passing for 540 yards and seven touchdowns.

Milledgville (9-0) was seeded number one and opens at home against Macon Merridian (4-5) this weekend, while Kincaid South Fork (9-0) was seeded second and play at home against number 15 Galva (5-4) Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

The Knights were eliminated in the first round last season by Pawnee 62-28. The Indians (8-1) were seeded fourth in this year's tournament, and open up on Friday night at home against number 13 Flanigan/Woodland (6-3) at 6 p.m.

The Metro-East-St. Anne winner goes to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of number three Polo and number 14 Kirkland Hiawatha next week.

