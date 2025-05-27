Metro-East Lutheran Releases 2024-25 Fourth Quarter Honor Roll Lists Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School has officially released its full Honor Roll lists for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 school year. Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Abby Ayer, Shiloh

Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey

Marion Hemmer, Caseyville

Claire Houck, Maryville

Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville

Calista Stults, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Elijah Ball, Worden

Madison Dunn, Edwardsville

Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River

Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville

Noah Gray, Collinsville

Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville

Lily Hartzel, Troy

Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon

Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon

Preston Menossi, Edwardsville

Ally Packer, Edwardsville

Cole Payne, Edwardsville

Matthew Redden, Edwardsville

Henry Reiseck, Hamel

Molly Schulmeister, Staunton

Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas

Owen Trackwell, Maryville

Lily Walloch, Collinsville

Josie Wright, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Linus Curtis, Worden

Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon

Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon

Keira Fisher, Edwardsville

Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon

Danica Holmquist, Worden

Rhett Neathery, Wood River

Sedi Nutsukpui, Glen Carbon

Izzy Snyder, East Alton

Leeah Watson, Washington Park Grade 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville

Colin Althardt, Swansea

Joshua Croom, Collinsville

Dean Hemmer, Caseyville

David Loethen, Edwardsville

Grant Moss, Edwardsville

Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville

Connor Skelton, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) George Bellone, Edwardsville

Livia Crouch, Staunton

Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville

Aubrey Goeckner, Worden

CJ Hayes, Collinsville

Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville

Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville

Lily Spelbring, Belleville

Alexa Stock, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Anna Adams, Troy

Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon

Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis

Emily Kuethe, Moro

Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville

Alex Ruth, Collinsville

Ava Schindler, Glen Carbon

Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville

Jacob Staake, Maryville Grade 11

Peter Curtis, Worden

Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach

Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield

Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto

Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville

Lilly Skelton, Bethalto

Brice Stewart, O'Fallon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Andrew Adams, Troy

Angela Baker, Maryville

Thea Ball, Worden

Kylie Brunton, Troy

Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill

Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville

Wyatt Goeckner, Worden

Ava Italiano, Maryville

Andre Menossi, Edwardsville

Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis

Jack Shank, Edwardsville

Avery Simaytis, Collinsville

Gage Trendley, Maryville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Leah Cook, Staunton

Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill

Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon

Claire Koch, Edwardsville

Drake Luebbert, Collinsville

Ian Skelton, Bethalto

Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon

Sami Loethen, Edwardsville

Claire Terracina, Edwardsville

Alexis Weber, Alton Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

Jill Althardt, Swansea

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

Christian Greer, Moro

Thijson Heard, Edwardsville

Yoonseo Jo, Troy

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

Christian Kuethe, Moro

Gavin Lanford, Glen Carbon

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

Andrew Maske, Greenville

Izzy McLeod, Troy

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

Abby Packer, Edwardsville

Tim Rainey, Collinsville

Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville

Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon

Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville

Taylor Weber, Alton

Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt

Katie Wright, Troy Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

Grace Brown, Edwardsville

Junior Brown, Granite City

Owen Halusan, Worden

Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Chloe Severs, Collinsville

