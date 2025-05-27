EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School has officially released its full Honor Roll lists for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

Grade 9

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

  • Abby Ayer, Shiloh

  • Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey

  • Marion Hemmer, Caseyville

  • Claire Houck, Maryville

  • Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville

  • Calista Stults, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

  • Elijah Ball, Worden

  • Madison Dunn, Edwardsville

  • Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River

  • Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville

  • Noah Gray, Collinsville

  • Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville

  • Lily Hartzel, Troy

  • Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon

  • Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon

  • Preston Menossi, Edwardsville

  • Ally Packer, Edwardsville

  • Cole Payne, Edwardsville

  • Matthew Redden, Edwardsville

  • Henry Reiseck, Hamel

  • Molly Schulmeister, Staunton

  • Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas

  • Owen Trackwell, Maryville

  • Lily Walloch, Collinsville

  • Josie Wright, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

  • Linus Curtis, Worden

  • Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon

  • Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon

  • Keira Fisher, Edwardsville

  • Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon

  • Danica Holmquist, Worden

  • Rhett Neathery, Wood River

  • Sedi Nutsukpui, Glen Carbon

  • Izzy Snyder, East Alton

  • Leeah Watson, Washington Park

Grade 10

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

  • Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville

  • Colin Althardt, Swansea

  • Joshua Croom, Collinsville

  • Dean Hemmer, Caseyville

  • David Loethen, Edwardsville

  • Grant Moss, Edwardsville

  • Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville

  • Connor Skelton, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

  • George Bellone, Edwardsville

  • Livia Crouch, Staunton

  • Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville

  • Aubrey Goeckner, Worden

  • CJ Hayes, Collinsville

  • Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon

  • Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville

  • Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville

  • Lily Spelbring, Belleville

  • Alexa Stock, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

  • Anna Adams, Troy

  • Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon

  • Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis

  • Emily Kuethe, Moro

  • Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville

  • Alex Ruth, Collinsville

  • Ava Schindler, Glen Carbon

  • Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville

    Jacob Staake, Maryville

Grade 11

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

  • Alyssa Bivens, Troy

  • Peter Curtis, Worden

  • Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville

  • Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach

  • Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield

  • Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto

  • Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville

  • Lilly Skelton, Bethalto

  • Brice Stewart, O'Fallon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

  • Andrew Adams, Troy

  • Angela Baker, Maryville

  • Thea Ball, Worden

  • Kylie Brunton, Troy

  • Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill

  • Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville

  • Wyatt Goeckner, Worden

  • Ava Italiano, Maryville

  • Andre Menossi, Edwardsville

  • Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis

  • Jack Shank, Edwardsville

  • Avery Simaytis, Collinsville

  • Gage Trendley, Maryville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

  • Leah Cook, Staunton

  • Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill

  • Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon

  • Claire Koch, Edwardsville

  • Drake Luebbert, Collinsville

  • Ian Skelton, Bethalto

  • Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville

Grade 12

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

  • Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon

  • Sami Loethen, Edwardsville

  • Claire Terracina, Edwardsville

  • Alexis Weber, Alton

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

  • Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

  • Jill Althardt, Swansea

  • Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

  • Christian Greer, Moro

  • Thijson Heard, Edwardsville

  • Yoonseo Jo, Troy

  • Jacob Kober, Collinsville

  • Christian Kuethe, Moro

  • Gavin Lanford, Glen Carbon

  • Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

  • Andrew Maske, Greenville

  • Izzy McLeod, Troy

  • Erik Neath, Edwardsville

  • Abby Packer, Edwardsville

  • Tim Rainey, Collinsville

  • Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville

  • Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon

  • Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville

  • Taylor Weber, Alton

  • Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt

  • Katie Wright, Troy

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

  • Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

  • Grace Brown, Edwardsville

  • Junior Brown, Granite City

  • Owen Halusan, Worden

  • Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

  • Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

  • Chloe Severs, Collinsville

  • Anna Spelbring, Belleville

