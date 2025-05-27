Metro-East Lutheran Releases 2024-25 Fourth Quarter Honor Roll Lists
EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School has officially released its full Honor Roll lists for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 school year.
Grade 9
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Abby Ayer, Shiloh
Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey
Marion Hemmer, Caseyville
Claire Houck, Maryville
Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville
Calista Stults, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Elijah Ball, Worden
Madison Dunn, Edwardsville
Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River
Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville
Noah Gray, Collinsville
Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville
Lily Hartzel, Troy
Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon
Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon
Preston Menossi, Edwardsville
Ally Packer, Edwardsville
Cole Payne, Edwardsville
Matthew Redden, Edwardsville
Henry Reiseck, Hamel
Molly Schulmeister, Staunton
Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas
Owen Trackwell, Maryville
Lily Walloch, Collinsville
Josie Wright, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Linus Curtis, Worden
Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon
Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon
Keira Fisher, Edwardsville
Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon
Danica Holmquist, Worden
Rhett Neathery, Wood River
Sedi Nutsukpui, Glen Carbon
Izzy Snyder, East Alton
Leeah Watson, Washington Park
Grade 10
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
Colin Althardt, Swansea
Joshua Croom, Collinsville
Dean Hemmer, Caseyville
David Loethen, Edwardsville
Grant Moss, Edwardsville
Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
Connor Skelton, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
George Bellone, Edwardsville
Livia Crouch, Staunton
Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
CJ Hayes, Collinsville
Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
Lily Spelbring, Belleville
Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Anna Adams, Troy
Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
Emily Kuethe, Moro
Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
Alex Ruth, Collinsville
Ava Schindler, Glen Carbon
Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
Jacob Staake, Maryville
Grade 11
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Alyssa Bivens, Troy
Peter Curtis, Worden
Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Andrew Adams, Troy
Angela Baker, Maryville
Thea Ball, Worden
Kylie Brunton, Troy
Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
Ava Italiano, Maryville
Andre Menossi, Edwardsville
Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis
Jack Shank, Edwardsville
Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
Gage Trendley, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Leah Cook, Staunton
Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill
Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon
Claire Koch, Edwardsville
Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
Ian Skelton, Bethalto
Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
Grade 12
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
Alexis Weber, Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
Jill Althardt, Swansea
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Christian Greer, Moro
Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
Yoonseo Jo, Troy
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
Christian Kuethe, Moro
Gavin Lanford, Glen Carbon
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
Andrew Maske, Greenville
Izzy McLeod, Troy
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Abby Packer, Edwardsville
Tim Rainey, Collinsville
Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon
Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
Taylor Weber, Alton
Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
Katie Wright, Troy
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
Grace Brown, Edwardsville
Junior Brown, Granite City
Owen Halusan, Worden
Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Chloe Severs, Collinsville
Anna Spelbring, Belleville
