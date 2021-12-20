COLLINSVILLE - Tyson Heard is one of the key reserves for the boys' basketball team at Metro-East Lutheran High School, and is a very hard worker who's always ready to answer the call whenever he's needed for the Knights.

Heard, a point guard for Metro-East Lutheran, describes his job as handling the ball and making plays whenever he's needed, and it's helped lead the Knights to an 8-4 record as Metro-East gets ready to play in the Breese Mater Dei Catholic Holiday Tournament in late December.

For all of his efforts both on and off the court, Heard has been selected as the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for December 2021.

Heard, who plays for head coach Anthony Smith, felt that although the Knights had a good first quarter, the team had a let down in their 52-33 loss at Collinsville on Dec. 18.

"We just broke down, that's really all it was," Heard said in a postgame interview. "We've just got to get it back next time."

An 8-4 mark going into the Mater Dei tournament is still very good, and Heard feels optimistic about how things could go after the holidays when January and February games become very important in the run-up to the playoffs.

"I think we're doing good," Heard said, "but we could do a little better. That's about it."

Heard described his role on the team as a ball-handler who's always looking to make good plays.

"I just handle the ball," Heard said. "And I make the plays happen."

Heard is looking ahead to many good things to happen to the team as the calendar turns to the new year, and also has one specific goal in mind for the team, which will be returning to Champaign-Urbana for the first time since 1995.

"Just make it to state, really," Heard said as his prime team goal.

