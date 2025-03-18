Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2024-2025 school year:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Grade 9 - Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Madison Dunn, Edwardsville
Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey
Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights
Claire Houck, Maryville
Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville
Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas
Lily Walloch, Collinsville
Grade 9 - Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Abby Ayer, Shiloh
Elijah Ball, Worden
Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon
Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River
Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville
Noah Gray, Collinsville
Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville
Lily Hartzel, Troy
Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon
Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon
Preston Menossi, Edwardsville
Cole Payne, Edwardsville
Matthew Redden, Edwardsville
Henry Reiseck, Hamel
Molly Schulmeister, Staunton
Calista Stults, Collinsville
Owen Trackwell, Maryville
Josie Wright, Edwardsville
Grade 9 - Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Bella Brandt, Edwardsville
Luke Bright, Trenton
Keira Fisher, Edwardsville
Moira Mathews, O'Fallon
Mike Moore, East Alton
Rhett Neathery, Wood River
Ally Packer, Edwardsville
Izzy Snyder, East Alton
Katelyn Swenson, O'Fallon
Grade 10 - Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
Colin Althardt, Swansea
Joshua Croom, Collinsville
Livia Crouch, Staunton
Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
CJ Hayes, Collinsville
Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
David Loethen, Edwardsville
Grant Moss, Edwardsville
Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
Connor Skelton, Collinsville
Grade 10 - Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Anna Adams, Troy
George Bellone, Edwardsville
Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Hayden Knipping, Worden
Emily Kober, Collinsville
Emily Kuethe, Moro
Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
Lily Spelbring, Belleville
Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Grade 10 - Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Reygan Rider, East Alton
Alex Ruth, Collinsville
- Article continues after sponsor message
Ava Schindler, Glen Carbon
Grade 11 - Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Alyssa Bivens, Troy
Peter Curtis, Worden
Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
Andre Menossi, Edwardsville
Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
Grade 11 - Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Andrew Adams, Troy
Katie Albrecht, Worden
Angela Baker, Maryville
Thea Ball, Worden
Kylie Brunton, Troy
Leah Cook, Staunton
Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon
Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
Ava Italiano, Maryville
Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis
Jack Shank, Edwardsville
Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
Grade 11 - Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Danielle Clark, Edwardsville
Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill
Andrew Masinelli, Godfrey
Cody Morgan, Belleville
Ian Skelton, Bethalto
Gage Trendley, Maryville
Aaron Wyatt, Mt. Olive
Grade 12 - Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
Jill Althardt, Swansea
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Christian Greer, Moro
Yoonseo Jo, Troy
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
Andrew Maske, Greenville
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Tim Rainey, Collinsville
Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon
Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
Grade 12 - Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
Grace Brown, Edwardsville
Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
Izzy McLeod, Troy
Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
Anna Spelbring, Belleville
Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
Alexis Weber, Alton
Taylor Weber, Alton
Katie Wright, Troy
Grade 12 - Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Christian Kuethe, Moro
Abby Packer, Edwardsville
Jack Schwarz, Edwardsville
More like this: