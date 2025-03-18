Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2024-2025 school year: Grade 9 - Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Madison Dunn, Edwardsville

Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey

Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights

Claire Houck, Maryville

Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville

Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas

Lily Walloch, Collinsville Grade 9 - Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Abby Ayer, Shiloh

Elijah Ball, Worden

Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon

Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River

Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville

Noah Gray, Collinsville

Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville

Lily Hartzel, Troy

Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon

Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon

Preston Menossi, Edwardsville

Cole Payne, Edwardsville

Matthew Redden, Edwardsville

Henry Reiseck, Hamel

Molly Schulmeister, Staunton

Calista Stults, Collinsville

Owen Trackwell, Maryville

Josie Wright, Edwardsville Grade 9 - Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Bella Brandt, Edwardsville

Luke Bright, Trenton

Keira Fisher, Edwardsville

Moira Mathews, O'Fallon

Mike Moore, East Alton

Rhett Neathery, Wood River

Ally Packer, Edwardsville

Izzy Snyder, East Alton

Katelyn Swenson, O'Fallon Grade 10 - Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville

Colin Althardt, Swansea

Joshua Croom, Collinsville

Livia Crouch, Staunton

Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville

Aubrey Goeckner, Worden

CJ Hayes, Collinsville

Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights

David Loethen, Edwardsville

Grant Moss, Edwardsville

Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville

Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville

Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville

Connor Skelton, Collinsville Grade 10 - Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Anna Adams, Troy

George Bellone, Edwardsville

Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon

Tyler Calvert, Collinsville

Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis

Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Hayden Knipping, Worden

Emily Kober, Collinsville

Emily Kuethe, Moro

Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville

Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville

Lily Spelbring, Belleville

Alexa Stock, Collinsville Grade 10 - Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Reygan Rider, East Alton

Alex Ruth, Collinsville

Article continues after sponsor message Ava Schindler, Glen Carbon Grade 11 - Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Alyssa Bivens, Troy

Peter Curtis, Worden

Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield

Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto

Andre Menossi, Edwardsville

Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville

Avery Simaytis, Collinsville

Lilly Skelton, Bethalto

Brice Stewart, O'Fallon Grade 11 - Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Andrew Adams, Troy

Katie Albrecht, Worden

Angela Baker, Maryville

Thea Ball, Worden

Kylie Brunton, Troy

Leah Cook, Staunton

Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill

Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville

Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon

Wyatt Goeckner, Worden

Ava Italiano, Maryville

Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach

Drake Luebbert, Collinsville

Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis

Jack Shank, Edwardsville

Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville Grade 11 - Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Danielle Clark, Edwardsville

Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill

Andrew Masinelli, Godfrey

Cody Morgan, Belleville

Ian Skelton, Bethalto

Gage Trendley, Maryville

Aaron Wyatt, Mt. Olive Grade 12 - Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

Jill Althardt, Swansea

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

Christian Greer, Moro

Yoonseo Jo, Troy

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

Andrew Maske, Greenville

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

Tim Rainey, Collinsville

Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon

Claire Terracina, Edwardsville

Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt Grade 12 - Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

Grace Brown, Edwardsville

Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon

Thijson Heard, Edwardsville

Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon

Sami Loethen, Edwardsville

Izzy McLeod, Troy

Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville

Anna Spelbring, Belleville

Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville

Alexis Weber, Alton

Taylor Weber, Alton

Katie Wright, Troy Grade 12 - Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Christian Kuethe, Moro

Abby Packer, Edwardsville

Jack Schwarz, Edwardsville More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending