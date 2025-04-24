EDWARDSVILLE – The theatre department from Metro-East Lutheran High School will present a creepy, kooky musical comedy this weekend with its production of “The Addams Family.”

Performances will be held Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m, and Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. in the Henschen Alumni Hall at Metro-East Lutheran High School, located at 6305 Center Grove Road. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://our.show/melhs-theatre-addams-family.

“The Addams Family” follows the story of Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, as she falls in love with a “normal” boy from a respectable family. The fun begins as the Addams family reacts to and copes with the situation.

“It’s a fun show that has some really good meaning if you look beyond the jokes, showing the unique relationships that tie families together,” said Judy Brown, director of the theatre department at MELHS. “The music is really good, and all together it creates a great show.”

Musical accompaniment for the show will be provided by a pit orchestra made up of a combination of MELHS students and professional musicians.

The show will feature Sofia Schwartzkopf as Wednesday Addams, Christian Greer as Gomez Addams, Claire Terracina as Morticia Addams, Ganyn Krausz as Uncle Fester, Katie Wright as Grandma, Moira Krueger as Pugsley Addams, Ethan Lindsey as Lurch, Andrew Masinelli as Mal Beineke, Rebekah Lindsey as Alice Beineke, and Henry Schumacher as Lucas Beineke.

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, which has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years, go to www.melhs.org.

