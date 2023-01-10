Metro-East Lutheran High School Second-Quarter Honor Roll
January 10, 2023 11:47 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|9
|Andrew Adams, Troy
|9
|Katie Albrecht, Worden
|9
|Alyssa Bivens, Troy
|9
|Peter Curtis, Worden
|9
|Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
|9
|Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
|9
|Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
|9
|Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
|9
|Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
|9
|Tim Schilbe, Carlyle
|9
|Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
|9
|Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
|9
|Max Weber, Moro
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|9
|Thea Ball, Worden
|9
|Natalia Billings, Collinsville
|9
|Kylie Brunton, Troy
|9
|Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
|9
|Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
|9
|Ava Fedder, Edwardsville
|9
|Ava Italiano, Maryville
|9
|Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
|9
|Julianne Kuehnel, Caseyville
|9
|Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
|9
|Jack Shank, Edwardsville
|9
|Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
|9
|Gage Trendley, Maryville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|9
|Angela Baker, Granite City
|9
|Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville
|9
|Leah Cook, Staunton
|9
|Ava Deist, Kane
|9
|Ian Skelton, Bethalto
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|10
|Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
|10
|Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
|10
|Joey Feldhaus, Collinsville
|10
|Yoonseo Jo, Troy
|10
|Kate Jose, Worden
|10
|Jacob Kober, Collinsville
|10
|Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
|10
|Andrew Maske, Greenville
|10
|Erik Neath, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|10
|Jill Althardt, Swansea
|10
|Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
|10
|Christian Greer, Moro
|10
|Mirjam Krueger, Worden
|10
|Christian Kuethe, Moro
|10
|Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
|10
|Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
|10
|Isabelle McLeod, Troy
|10
|Charlotte Ohm, Lebanon
|10
|Tim Rainey, Collinsville
|10
|Claudio Schubert, Lebanon
|10
|Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
|10
|Faith Sigstad, Belleville
|10
|Anna Spelbring, Belleville
|10
|Ryan Suhre, Highland
|10
|Anna Von Pape, Glen Carbon
|10
|Alexis Weber, Alton
|10
|Taylor Weber, Alton
|10
|Katie Wright, Troy
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|10
|Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
|10
|Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
|10
|Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
|10
|J. J. Lostutter, St. Jacob
|10
|Christian Severs, Collinsville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|11
|Mireia Barcelo Machado, Glen Carbon
|11
|Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
|11
|Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
|11
|Melanie Wilson, Maryville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|11
|Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
|11
|Mary Curtis, Worden
|11
|Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
|11
|Faith Hall, Edwardsville
|11
|Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
|11
|Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
|11
|Haleigh Knipping, Worden
|11
|Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
|11
|Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon
|11
|Clara Rainey, Collinsville
|11
|Cole Renken, Edwardsville
|11
|Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville
|11
|Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
|11
|Drew Suhre, Highland
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|11
|Sarah Henke, Moro
|11
|Claire Sherfy, Bunker Hill
|11
|Nathan Staake, Maryville
|11
|Gavin White, Caseyville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|12
|Lexi Bozarth, Worden
|12
|Josh Chamberlain, Maryville
|12
|Seth Echevarria, Edwardsville
|12
|Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
|12
|Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|12
|Silas Curtis, Worden
|12
|Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
|12
|Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
|12
|Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
|12
|Emma Leitner, Glen Carbon
|12
|Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
|12
|Brock Luebbert, Collinsville
|12
|Ava Mellor, Wood River
|12
|Ryker Miller, Alhambra
|12
|Aaron Muffler, Edwardsville
|12
|Truett Oberhauser, East St. Louis
|12
|Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon
|12
|Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|12
|Joey Crivello, Collinsville
|12
|Torria Dent, Collinsville
|12
|Samantha Disher, Wood River
|12
|Marlaina Graney, Collinsville
|12
|Ryton Miller, Alhambra
|12
|Cody Steele, Brighton
|12
|Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
