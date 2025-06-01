Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Semester Honor Roll 2024-2025
EDWARDSVILLE – The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year:
GRADE 9
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Abby Ayer, Shiloh
Madison Dunn, Edwardsville
Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey
Marion Hemmer, Caseyville
Claire Houck, Maryville
Calista Stults, Collinsville
Lily Walloch, Collinsville
Josie Wright, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Elijah Ball, Worden
Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River
Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville
Noah Gray, Collinsville
Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville
Lily Hartzel, Troy
Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville
Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon
Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon
Preston Menossi, Edwardsville
Cole Payne, Edwardsville
Matthew Redden, Edwardsville
Henry Reiseck, Hamel
Molly Schulmeister, Staunton
Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Bella Brandt, Edwardsville
Luke Bright, Trenton
Linus Curtis, Worden
Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon
Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon
Keira Fisher, Edwardsville
Rhett Neathery, Wood River
Sedi Nutsukpui, Glen Carbon
Ally Packer, Edwardsville
Owen Trackwell, Maryville
GRADE 10
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
Joshua Croom, Collinsville
Dean Hemmer, Caseyville
David Loethen, Edwardsville
Grant Moss, Edwardsville
Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
Connor Skelton, Collinsville
Lily Spelbring, Belleville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Colin Althardt, Swansea
George Bellone, Edwardsville
Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
Livia Crouch, Staunton
Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
CJ Hayes, Collinsville
Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Anna Adams, Troy
Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
Emily Kuethe, Moro
Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
Reygan Rider, East Alton
Alex Ruth, Collinsville
GRADE 11
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Andrew Adams, Troy
Alyssa Bivens, Troy
Kylie Brunton, Troy
Peter Curtis, Worden
Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Ava Italiano, Maryville
Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Angela Baker, Maryville
Thea Ball, Worden
Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill
Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
Andre Menossi, Edwardsville
Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis
Jack Shank, Edwardsville
Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Katie Albrecht, Worden
Leah Cook, Staunton
Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon
Claire Koch, Edwardsville
Ian Skelton, Bethalto
Gage Trendley, Maryville
Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
GRADE 12
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Christian Greer, Moro
Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
Taylor Weber, Alton
Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Jill Althardt, Swansea
Grace Brown, Edwardsville
Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
Yoonseo Jo, Troy
Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
Andrew Maske, Greenville
Abby Packer, Edwardsville
Tim Rainey, Collinsville
Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon
Anna Spelbring, Belleville
Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
Alexis Weber, Alton
Katie Wright, Troy
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
Junior Brown, Granite City
Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Christian Kuethe, Moro
Izzy McLeod, Troy
