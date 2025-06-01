EDWARDSVILLE – The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year:

GRADE 9

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Abby Ayer, Shiloh

Madison Dunn, Edwardsville

Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey

Marion Hemmer, Caseyville

Claire Houck, Maryville

Calista Stults, Collinsville

Lily Walloch, Collinsville

Josie Wright, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Elijah Ball, Worden

Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River

Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville

Noah Gray, Collinsville

Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville

Lily Hartzel, Troy

Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville

Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon

Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon

Preston Menossi, Edwardsville

Cole Payne, Edwardsville

Matthew Redden, Edwardsville

Henry Reiseck, Hamel

Molly Schulmeister, Staunton

Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Bella Brandt, Edwardsville

Luke Bright, Trenton

Linus Curtis, Worden

Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon

Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon

Keira Fisher, Edwardsville

Rhett Neathery, Wood River

Sedi Nutsukpui, Glen Carbon

Ally Packer, Edwardsville

Owen Trackwell, Maryville

GRADE 10

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville

Joshua Croom, Collinsville

Dean Hemmer, Caseyville

David Loethen, Edwardsville

Grant Moss, Edwardsville

Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville

Connor Skelton, Collinsville

Lily Spelbring, Belleville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Colin Althardt, Swansea

George Bellone, Edwardsville

Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon

Livia Crouch, Staunton

Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville

Aubrey Goeckner, Worden

CJ Hayes, Collinsville

Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville

Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville

Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville

Alexa Stock, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Anna Adams, Troy

Tyler Calvert, Collinsville

Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis

Emily Kuethe, Moro

Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville

Reygan Rider, East Alton

Alex Ruth, Collinsville

GRADE 11

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Andrew Adams, Troy

Alyssa Bivens, Troy

Kylie Brunton, Troy

Peter Curtis, Worden

Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill

Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Ava Italiano, Maryville

Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield

Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto

Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville

Lilly Skelton, Bethalto

Brice Stewart, O'Fallon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Angela Baker, Maryville

Thea Ball, Worden

Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill

Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville

Wyatt Goeckner, Worden

Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach

Andre Menossi, Edwardsville

Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis

Jack Shank, Edwardsville

Avery Simaytis, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Katie Albrecht, Worden

Leah Cook, Staunton

Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon

Claire Koch, Edwardsville

Ian Skelton, Bethalto

Gage Trendley, Maryville

Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville

GRADE 12

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

Christian Greer, Moro

Sami Loethen, Edwardsville

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

Claire Terracina, Edwardsville

Taylor Weber, Alton

Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Jill Althardt, Swansea

Grace Brown, Edwardsville

Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon

Thijson Heard, Edwardsville

Yoonseo Jo, Troy

Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

Andrew Maske, Greenville

Abby Packer, Edwardsville

Tim Rainey, Collinsville

Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville

Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon

Anna Spelbring, Belleville

Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville

Alexis Weber, Alton

Katie Wright, Troy

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

Junior Brown, Granite City

Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Christian Kuethe, Moro

Izzy McLeod, Troy

