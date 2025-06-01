Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Semester Honor Roll 2024-2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year: GRADE 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Abby Ayer, Shiloh Madison Dunn, Edwardsville Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey Marion Hemmer, Caseyville Claire Houck, Maryville Calista Stults, Collinsville Lily Walloch, Collinsville Josie Wright, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Elijah Ball, Worden Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville Noah Gray, Collinsville Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville Lily Hartzel, Troy Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon Preston Menossi, Edwardsville Cole Payne, Edwardsville Matthew Redden, Edwardsville Henry Reiseck, Hamel Molly Schulmeister, Staunton Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Bella Brandt, Edwardsville Luke Bright, Trenton Linus Curtis, Worden Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon Keira Fisher, Edwardsville Rhett Neathery, Wood River Sedi Nutsukpui, Glen Carbon Ally Packer, Edwardsville Owen Trackwell, Maryville GRADE 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville Joshua Croom, Collinsville Dean Hemmer, Caseyville David Loethen, Edwardsville Grant Moss, Edwardsville Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville Connor Skelton, Collinsville Lily Spelbring, Belleville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Colin Althardt, Swansea George Bellone, Edwardsville Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon Livia Crouch, Staunton Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville Aubrey Goeckner, Worden CJ Hayes, Collinsville Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville Alexa Stock, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Anna Adams, Troy Tyler Calvert, Collinsville Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis Emily Kuethe, Moro Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville Reygan Rider, East Alton Article continues after sponsor message Alex Ruth, Collinsville GRADE 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Andrew Adams, Troy Alyssa Bivens, Troy Kylie Brunton, Troy Peter Curtis, Worden Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville Ava Italiano, Maryville Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville Lilly Skelton, Bethalto Brice Stewart, O'Fallon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Angela Baker, Maryville Thea Ball, Worden Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville Wyatt Goeckner, Worden Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach Andre Menossi, Edwardsville Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis Jack Shank, Edwardsville Avery Simaytis, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Katie Albrecht, Worden Leah Cook, Staunton Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon Claire Koch, Edwardsville Ian Skelton, Bethalto Gage Trendley, Maryville Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville GRADE 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Logan Abbott, Edwardsville Rachel Brown, Edwardsville Christian Greer, Moro Sami Loethen, Edwardsville Erik Neath, Edwardsville Claire Terracina, Edwardsville Taylor Weber, Alton Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Jill Althardt, Swansea Grace Brown, Edwardsville Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon Thijson Heard, Edwardsville Yoonseo Jo, Troy Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon Jacob Kober, Collinsville Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville Andrew Maske, Greenville Abby Packer, Edwardsville Tim Rainey, Collinsville Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon Anna Spelbring, Belleville Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville Alexis Weber, Alton Katie Wright, Troy Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Dalton Beers, Edwardsville Junior Brown, Granite City Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon Christian Kuethe, Moro Izzy McLeod, Troy More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending