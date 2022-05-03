EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School is pleased to announce that four students from the MELHS graduating class of 2022 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. The State Scholar recognition is based on a combination of ACT or SAT test scores, class rank and grade point average.

The 2022 Illinois State Scholars from MELHS are: Katherine Donovan, Isabella Hartsock, Trevor Pickerell and MaryAnn Rainey

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the Illinois State Scholars for their hard work and commitment inside and outside of the classroom,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “In the past two years students and families have faced unprecedented difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; from financial and personal ordeals to all of the challenges of remote learning. The achievements of these students are a credit to their perseverance and resilience, and to the support and encouragement of their families, principals, teachers, mentors, counselors, and others invested in their growth and success.”

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org.

