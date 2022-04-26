EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School music department will go for the gold on Sunday, May 1, with a spring concert that is a tribute to the world of sports.

The concert, which will begin at 4 p.m., will feature MELHS’s band, choir, strings ensemble guitar ensemble and choirchime ensemble.The program will focus on a sports theme, with musical selections ranging from “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and the theme from “Rocky” to John Williams’ “Olympic Fanfare” and the theme music from the NFL on FOX.

“Some of this music is really challenging and some of it is more tongue-in-cheek, but the whole program should really be just a lot of fun,” said Karen Shimkus, music director at MELHS.

The concert, which will last about an hour, will be held in Henschen Hall at the school’s campus at 6305 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. The event is open to the public.

The MELHS music department recently celebrated its own victory, with the school’s strings program winning first place in the Illinois High School Association’s Music Solo and Ensemble competition for 2022. This is the fourth consecutive year that the strings program at MELHS has earned the top spot in the state.

“We are so blessed to have so many talented musicians in our student body, who continue to work hard and excel,” Shimkus said.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org.

