The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High

School for the first semester of the 2015-2016 school year.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Josh Faulders, Maryville

9 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

9 Rhiannon Hall, Troy

9 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

9 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

9 Kori Stegall, Granite City

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

9 Zach Bozarth, Worden

9 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

9 Caleb Engelbrecht, Collinsville

9 Sami Kasting, Worden

9 Amber Keplar, Maryville

9 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

9 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

9 Andrew Masters, Troy

9 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

9 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Taylor Bradley, East Alton

9 David Brider, Collinsville

9 Christian Brown, O'Fallon

9 Noah Landers, Edwardsville

9 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

9 Tori Roderick, Collinsville

9 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville

9 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

9 Kate Weber, Moro

9 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Rachel Lange, Troy

10 Kenzie Scott, Belleville

10 Kim Stinson, Moro

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Kylee Bowers, Hamel

10 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville

10 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob

10 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

10 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

10 Maddie Stewart, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

10 Paige Crause, Bethalto

10 Eli Harding, Marine

10 Brenna Hopper, Maryville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Emma Eberhart, Moro

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Kaylee Collins, Alton

11 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville

11 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville

11 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville

11 Cierra Frields, Wood River

11 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto

11 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville

11 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill

11 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon

11 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville

11 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville

11 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights

11 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville

11 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon

11 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville

11 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville

11 Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville

11 Lexi Frawley, Collinsville

11 Brandon Guilbeault, Glen Carbon

11 Katie Houba, Edwardsville

11 Logan Miller, Troy

11 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon

11 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Jason Johnson, Edwardsville

12 Annie Keirn, Collinsville

12 Brett Masters, Troy

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Joseph Babcock, Bethalto

12 Jordan Brown, O'Fallon

12 Mark Brown, Hartford

12 Joel Eberhart, Moro

12 Adri Ferguson, Wood River

12 Victoria Harrison, Granite City

12 Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon

12 Trey Klaas, Edwardsville

12 Kathryn Kunz, Godfrey

12 Hannah Landers, Edwardsville

12 Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville

12 Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Melia Adams, Edwardsville

12 Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon

12 Hannah Belobrajdic, Edwardsville

12 Rachael Calvert, Collinsville

12 Dalton Graves, Staunton

12 Taylor Guilbeault, Glen Carbon

12 Arielle Hampton, East St. Louis

12 Jacob Harding, Marine

12 Corby Johannpeter, Edwardsville

12 Beka Mitchell, Lebanon

12 Audrey Paitz, Maryville

12 Ashley Sola, St. Louis

