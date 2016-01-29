Metro-East Lutheran High School First Semester Honor Roll 2015-16
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High
School for the first semester of the 2015-2016 school year.
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Josh Faulders, Maryville
9 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
9 Rhiannon Hall, Troy
9 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
9 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
9 Kori Stegall, Granite City
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
9 Zach Bozarth, Worden
9 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
9 Caleb Engelbrecht, Collinsville
9 Sami Kasting, Worden
9 Amber Keplar, Maryville
9 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
9 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
9 Andrew Masters, Troy
9 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
9 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Taylor Bradley, East Alton
9 David Brider, Collinsville
9 Christian Brown, O'Fallon
9 Noah Landers, Edwardsville
9 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
9 Tori Roderick, Collinsville
9 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville
9 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
9 Kate Weber, Moro
9 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Rachel Lange, Troy
10 Kenzie Scott, Belleville
10 Kim Stinson, Moro
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Kylee Bowers, Hamel
10 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville
10 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
10 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
10 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
10 Maddie Stewart, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
10 Paige Crause, Bethalto
10 Eli Harding, Marine
10 Brenna Hopper, Maryville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Emma Eberhart, Moro
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Kaylee Collins, Alton
11 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville
11 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville
11 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville
11 Cierra Frields, Wood River
11 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto
11 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville
11 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill
11 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon
11 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville
11 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville
11 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights
11 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville
11 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon
11 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville
11 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville
11 Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville
11 Lexi Frawley, Collinsville
11 Brandon Guilbeault, Glen Carbon
11 Katie Houba, Edwardsville
11 Logan Miller, Troy
11 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon
11 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Jason Johnson, Edwardsville
12 Annie Keirn, Collinsville
12 Brett Masters, Troy
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Joseph Babcock, Bethalto
12 Jordan Brown, O'Fallon
12 Mark Brown, Hartford
12 Joel Eberhart, Moro
12 Adri Ferguson, Wood River
12 Victoria Harrison, Granite City
12 Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon
12 Trey Klaas, Edwardsville
12 Kathryn Kunz, Godfrey
12 Hannah Landers, Edwardsville
12 Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville
12 Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 Melia Adams, Edwardsville
12 Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon
12 Hannah Belobrajdic, Edwardsville
12 Rachael Calvert, Collinsville
12 Dalton Graves, Staunton
12 Taylor Guilbeault, Glen Carbon
12 Arielle Hampton, East St. Louis
12 Jacob Harding, Marine
12 Corby Johannpeter, Edwardsville
12 Beka Mitchell, Lebanon
12 Audrey Paitz, Maryville
12 Ashley Sola, St. Louis
