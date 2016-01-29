The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High                        

School for the first semester of the 2015-2016 school year.                   

                                                                       

Grade            Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)                                                           

9            Josh Faulders, Maryville                                                           

9            Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville                                                           

9            Rhiannon Hall, Troy                                                           

9            Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto                                                           

9            Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon                                                           

9            Kori Stegall, Granite City                                                           

 

            Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)                                                           

9            Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville                                                           

9            Zach Bozarth, Worden                                                           

9            Kathryn Butler, Bethalto                                                           

9            Caleb Engelbrecht, Collinsville                                                           

9            Sami Kasting, Worden                                                           

9            Amber Keplar, Maryville                                                           

9            Cooper Krone, Edwardsville                                                           

9            Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville                                                           

9            Andrew Masters, Troy                                                           

9            Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill                                                           

9            Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon                                                           

                                                                       

            Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)                                                           

9            Taylor Bradley, East Alton                                                           

9            David Brider, Collinsville                                                           

9            Christian Brown, O'Fallon                                                           

9            Noah Landers, Edwardsville                                                           

9            Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon                                                           

9            Tori Roderick, Collinsville                                                           

9            Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville                                                           

9            Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills                                                           

9            Kate Weber, Moro                                                           

9            Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon           

                                               

Grade            Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)                                                           

10            Rachel Lange, Troy                                                           

10            Kenzie Scott, Belleville                                                           

10            Kim Stinson, Moro                                                                                                                                  

            Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)                                                           

10            Kylee Bowers, Hamel                                                           

10            Caleb Cope, Edwardsville                                                           

10            Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob                                                           

10            Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon                                                           

10            Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon                                                           

10            Maddie Stewart, Edwardsville                                                           

                                                           

            Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)                                                           

10            Katelyn Bowers, Hamel                                                           

10            Paige Crause, Bethalto                                                           

10            Eli Harding, Marine                                                           

10            Brenna Hopper, Maryville                                                           

                   

 

Grade            Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)                                                           

11            Emma Eberhart, Moro                                                                                                                             

                                                                       

            Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)                                                           

11            Kaylee Collins, Alton                                                           

11            Haley Eckmann, Collinsville                                                           

11            Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville                                                           

11            Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville                                                           

11            Cierra Frields, Wood River                                                           

11            Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto                                                           

11            Katherine Lange, Edwardsville                                                           

11            Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill                                                           

11            Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon                                                           

11            Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville                                                           

11            Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville                                                           

11            Michael Papka, Fairview Heights                                                           

11            A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville                                                           

11            Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon                                                           

11            Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville                                                           

11            Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon                                                           

                                                                                                                                              

            Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)                                                           

11            Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville                                                           

11            Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville                                                           

11            Lexi Frawley, Collinsville                                                           

11            Brandon Guilbeault, Glen Carbon                                                           

11            Katie Houba, Edwardsville                                                           

11            Logan Miller, Troy                                                           

11            Laura Muther, Glen Carbon                                                           

11            Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon                                                           

                                                                         

Grade            Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)                                                           

12            Jason Johnson, Edwardsville                                                           

12            Annie Keirn, Collinsville                                                           

12            Brett Masters, Troy                                                           

                                                                                                                                              

            Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)                                                           

12            Joseph Babcock, Bethalto                                                           

12            Jordan Brown, O'Fallon                                                           

12            Mark Brown, Hartford                                                           

12            Joel Eberhart, Moro                                                           

12            Adri Ferguson, Wood River                                                           

12            Victoria Harrison, Granite City                                                           

12            Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon                                                           

12            Trey Klaas, Edwardsville                                                           

12            Kathryn Kunz, Godfrey                                                           

12            Hannah Landers, Edwardsville                                                           

12            Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville                                                           

12            Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights                                                           

                                                                                                                                              

            Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)                                                           

12            Melia Adams, Edwardsville                                                           

12            Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon                                                           

12            Hannah Belobrajdic, Edwardsville                                                           

12            Rachael Calvert, Collinsville                                                           

12            Dalton Graves, Staunton                                                           

12            Taylor Guilbeault, Glen Carbon                                                           

12            Arielle Hampton, East St. Louis                                                           

12            Jacob Harding, Marine                                                           

12            Corby Johannpeter, Edwardsville                                                           

12            Beka Mitchell, Lebanon                                                           

12            Audrey Paitz, Maryville                                                           

12            Ashley Sola, St. Louis                       

