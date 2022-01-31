Metro-East Lutheran High School First Semester Honor
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.
9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Joseph Feldhaus, Collinsville
Yoonseo Jo, Edwardsville
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
Isabelle McLeod, Troy
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Timothy Rainey, Collinsville
Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Kate Jose, Worden
Christian Kuethe, Moro
Andrew Maske, Greenville
Elijah Moore, Litchfield
Faith Sigstad, Belleville
Alexis Weber, Alton
Taylor Weber, Alton
Kathren Wright, Troy
9th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
Christian Greer, Moro
Jennifer Haynes, Centreville
Eliza Hurn, Collinsville
Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Faith Hall, Edwardsville
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
Clara Rainey, Collinsville
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
Melanie Wilson, Maryville
10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
Mary Curtis, Worden
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
Sarah Henke, Moro
Haleigh Knipping, Worden
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
Cole Renken, Edwardsville
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
Nathan Staake, Maryville
10th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Joshua Fields, Maryville
Jeremiah Neal, Florissant
Steven Norberg, Caseyville
Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Leticia Bennasar-Lluy, Worden
Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
Milena Ogrodnik, Maryville
Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Sophia Ball, Worden
Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
Joseph Bowers, Hamel
Silas Curtis, Worden
Samantha Disher, Wood River
Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
Ava Mellor, Wood River
Ryton Miller, Alhambra
Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
11th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
McKenna Getta, Collinsville
Tracy Harris, Scott AFB
Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon
Cody Steele, Brighton
12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
Camilla Rinaldi, Edwardsville
12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Jack Blair, Edwardsville
Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
Collin Jose, Worden
Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Antonio Ybarra, Edwardsville
12th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
Jackson Lovell, Edwardsville
Quinn Overby, Caseyville
Allison Peck, Collinsville
Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
Sofia Stiller, Ferguson
Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
Autumn Wilson, Maryville
