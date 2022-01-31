Metro-East Lutheran High School First Semester Honor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. 9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

Joseph Feldhaus, Collinsville

Yoonseo Jo, Edwardsville

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

Isabelle McLeod, Troy

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

Timothy Rainey, Collinsville

Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville 9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Kate Jose, Worden

Christian Kuethe, Moro

Andrew Maske, Greenville

Elijah Moore, Litchfield

Faith Sigstad, Belleville

Alexis Weber, Alton

Taylor Weber, Alton

Kathren Wright, Troy 9th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

Christian Greer, Moro

Jennifer Haynes, Centreville

Eliza Hurn, Collinsville

Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Faith Hall, Edwardsville

Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

Clara Rainey, Collinsville

Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

Melanie Wilson, Maryville 10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

Mary Curtis, Worden

Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

Sarah Henke, Moro

Haleigh Knipping, Worden

Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

Cole Renken, Edwardsville

Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

10th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Joshua Fields, Maryville

Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

Steven Norberg, Caseyville

Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville 11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Leticia Bennasar-Lluy, Worden

Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

Milena Ogrodnik, Maryville

Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville 11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Sophia Ball, Worden

Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

Joseph Bowers, Hamel

Silas Curtis, Worden

Samantha Disher, Wood River

Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville

Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills

Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

Ava Mellor, Wood River

Ryton Miller, Alhambra

Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon 11th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) McKenna Getta, Collinsville

Tracy Harris, Scott AFB

Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon

Cody Steele, Brighton 12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

Camilla Rinaldi, Edwardsville 12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Jack Blair, Edwardsville

Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

Collin Jose, Worden

Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Antonio Ybarra, Edwardsville 12th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

Jackson Lovell, Edwardsville

Quinn Overby, Caseyville

Allison Peck, Collinsville

Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

Sofia Stiller, Ferguson

Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

Sofia Stiller, Ferguson

Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

Autumn Wilson, Maryville