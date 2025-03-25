EDWARDSVILLE - Students from Metro-East Lutheran High School celebrated a significant achievement on Monday, March 24, 2025, as their Scholar Bowl team secured a State Championship at Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois.

The team, comprised of Dean Hemmer, Peter Curtis, Dalton Beers, Erik Neath, Andrew Maske, Logan Abbot, Evan Klaustermeier, and Grant Moss, has now claimed the title for the second consecutive year.

Rob Stock, the assistant principal at Metro-East Lutheran High School, expressed pride in both the team's victory and the efforts of the students and their coach.

“We are very proud of the win obviously but proud of students and coach of efforts put in for second state title in a row," he said. "It is a huge accomplishment. I know they all worked very hard."

Stock also praised Coach Shanna Covarrubias for her efforts.

“This is a group that put in a lot of work the last two to three years, continued to get better and better each year," Stock said. "It is a very committed group that works hard and it is probably one of the longest seasons we have of anything."

The victory at the state level underscores the commitment and perseverance of the Scholar Bowl team, highlighting their hard work and determination throughout the season.

