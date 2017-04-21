Metro-East Lutheran High School announces third quarter Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2016-2017 school year. Congratulations to those listed. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Alaina Bozarth, Worden 9 Stephanie Collins, Alton 9 Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville 9 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville 9 Reagan Guerra, Troy 9 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville 9 Macie Sparks, Collinsville 9 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville 9 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield 9 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville 9 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro 9 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 9 Haydn Hall, Collinsville 9 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville 9 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Kate Fields, Hartford 9 Nura Freese, Edwardsville 9 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville 10 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville 10 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto 10 Amber Keplar, Maryville 10 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville 10 Zach Bozarth, Worden 10 Taylor Bradley, East Alton 10 Christian Brown, O'Fallon 10 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto 10 Joshua Faulders, Maryville 10 Rhiannon Hall, Troy 10 Samantha Kasting, Worden 10 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville 10 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville 10 Andrew Masters, Troy 10 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon 10 Rafael Reum, Edwardsville 10 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville 10 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills 10 Kate Weber, Moro 10 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill 10 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 David Brider, Collinsville 10 Noah Landers, Edwardsville 10 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville 10 Jackson Tujo, Maryville 10 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon 11 Kenzie Scott, Belleville 11 Tony Wu, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Kylee Bowers, Hamel 11 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville 11 Paige Crause, Bethalto 11 Eli Harding, Marine 11 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey 11 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob 11 Rachel Lange, Troy 11 Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville 11 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon 11 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville 11 Kim Stinson, Moro Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel 11 Brenna Hopper, Maryville 11 Michael Hubach, Alton 11 Eli Jacobs, Alton 11 Brigitta Jones, Troy 11 Eric Jones, Troy 11 Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville 11 Michael Tan, Staunton 11 Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Emma Eberhart, Moro 12 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville 12 Cierra Frields, Wood River 12 Katie Houba, Edwardsville 12 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville 12 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill 12 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville 12 Noah Brown, Hartford 12 Ethan Clemmer, Maryville 12 Kaylee Collins, Alton 12 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville 12 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville 12 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville 12 Lexi Frawley, Collinsville 12 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville 12 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville 12 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto 12 Celena Jentsch, Collinsville 12 Katja Luckert, Alton 12 Logan Miller, Troy 12 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon 12 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon 12 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville 12 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville 12 Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville 12 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights 12 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville 12 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon 12 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon 12 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Michael Coulson, Collinsville 12 Lydia Flaherty, Alton 12 Paulina Fuhrmann, Collinsville 12 Olivia Gregory, Troy 12 John Hubbard, Wood River 12 Paige Johnson, Wood River 12 Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey 12 Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville 12 Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville 12 Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville 12 Tamia Ross, East St. Louis 12 Luke Sengele', Collinsville 12 Justin Schwarz, Edwardsville 12 Danielle Timmermann, Highland 12 Durante Turner, Cottage Hills 12 Geria Watson, Washington Park Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending