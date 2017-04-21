The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2016-2017 school year. Congratulations to those listed.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Alaina Bozarth, Worden
9 Stephanie Collins, Alton
9 Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
9 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
9 Reagan Guerra, Troy
9 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
9 Macie Sparks, Collinsville
9 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville
9 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
9 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
9 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
9 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
9 Haydn Hall, Collinsville
9 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
9 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Kate Fields, Hartford
9 Nura Freese, Edwardsville
9 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
10 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
10 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
10 Amber Keplar, Maryville
10 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville
10 Zach Bozarth, Worden
10 Taylor Bradley, East Alton
10 Christian Brown, O'Fallon
10 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
10 Joshua Faulders, Maryville
10 Rhiannon Hall, Troy
10 Samantha Kasting, Worden
10 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
10 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
10 Andrew Masters, Troy
10 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
10 Rafael Reum, Edwardsville
10 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville
10 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
10 Kate Weber, Moro
10 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
10 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 David Brider, Collinsville
10 Noah Landers, Edwardsville
10 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville
10 Jackson Tujo, Maryville
10 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
11 Kenzie Scott, Belleville
11 Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Kylee Bowers, Hamel
11 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville
11 Paige Crause, Bethalto
11 Eli Harding, Marine
11 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
11 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
11 Rachel Lange, Troy
11 Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville
11 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
11 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
11 Kim Stinson, Moro
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
11 Brenna Hopper, Maryville
11 Michael Hubach, Alton
11 Eli Jacobs, Alton
11 Brigitta Jones, Troy
11 Eric Jones, Troy
11 Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville
11 Michael Tan, Staunton
11 Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Emma Eberhart, Moro
12 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville
12 Cierra Frields, Wood River
12 Katie Houba, Edwardsville
12 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville
12 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill
12 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville
12 Noah Brown, Hartford
12 Ethan Clemmer, Maryville
12 Kaylee Collins, Alton
12 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville
12 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville
12 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville
12 Lexi Frawley, Collinsville
12 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville
12 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville
12 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto
12 Celena Jentsch, Collinsville
12 Katja Luckert, Alton
12 Logan Miller, Troy
12 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon
12 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon
12 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville
12 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville
12 Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville
12 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights
12 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville
12 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon
12 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon
12 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 Michael Coulson, Collinsville
12 Lydia Flaherty, Alton
12 Paulina Fuhrmann, Collinsville
12 Olivia Gregory, Troy
12 John Hubbard, Wood River
12 Paige Johnson, Wood River
12 Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey
12 Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville
12 Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville
12 Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville
12 Tamia Ross, East St. Louis
12 Luke Sengele', Collinsville
12 Justin Schwarz, Edwardsville
12 Danielle Timmermann, Highland
12 Durante Turner, Cottage Hills
12 Geria Watson, Washington Park

