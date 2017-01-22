EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll list for the second quarter.

Congratulations to all who made the list!



Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Alaina Bozarth, Worden

9 Stephanie Collins, Alton

9 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

9 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

9 Macie Sparks, Collinsville





Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville

9 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

9 Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville

9 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

9 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

9 Reagan Guerra, Troy

9 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

9 Haydn Hall, Collinsville

9 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

9 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville





Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville

9 Jacob Brown, Granite City

9 Kate Fields, Hartford

9 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville

9 Timmy Lott, Centreville

9 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville

10 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

10 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

10 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

10 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

10 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill





Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

10 Taylor Bradley, East Alton

10 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

10 Joshua Faulders, Maryville

10 Rhiannon Hall, Troy

10 Samantha Kasting, Worden

10 Amber Keplar, Maryville

10 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

10 Noah Landers, Edwardsville

10 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

10 Rafael Reum, Edwardsville

10 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville

10 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

10 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

10 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon





Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Zach Bozarth, Worden

10 DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis

10 David Brider, Collinsville

10 Christian Brown, O'Fallon

10 Andrew Masters, Troy

10 Rob Scharp, Greenville

10 Jackson Tujo, Maryville

10 Kate Weber, Moro

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Kylee Bowers, Hamel

11 Kenzie Scott, Belleville

11 Tony Wu, Glen Carbon





Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Eli Harding, Marine

11 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob

11 Eric Jones, Troy

11 Rachel Lange, Troy

11 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

11 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

11 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville

11 Kim Stinson, Moro



Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)



11 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

11 Paige Crause, Bethalto

11 Til Dieker, Lebanon

11 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

11 Brigitta Jones, Troy

11 Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville

11 Michael Tan, Staunton





Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Kaylee Collins, Alton

12 Cierra Frields, Wood River

12 Katie Houba, Edwardsville

12 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto

12 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill

12 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights

12 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Michael Coulson, Collinsville

12 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville

12 Emma Eberhart, Moro

12 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville

12 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville

12 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville

12 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville

12 Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey

12 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville

12 Katja Luckert, Alton

12 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon

12 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville

12 Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville

12 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville

12 Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville

12 Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville

12 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon

12 Michael Schneider, Collinsville

12 Danielle Timmermann, Highland

12 Durante Turner, Cottage Hills

12 Geria Watson, Washington Park

12 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon



Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville

12 Paige Bold, Edwardsville

12 Noah Brown, Hartford

12 Ethan Clemmer, Maryville

12 Lydia Flaherty, Alton

12 Lexi Frawley, Collinsville

12 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville

12 John Hubbard, Wood River

12 Celena Jentsch, Collinsville

12 Suzannah Jezek, Granite City

12 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon

12 Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville

12 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville

12 Tamia Ross, East St. Louis

12 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon

12 Justin Schwarz, Edwardsville

