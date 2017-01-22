Metro-East Lutheran High School announces Honor Roll lists for second quarter
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll list for the second quarter.
Congratulations to all who made the list!
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Alaina Bozarth, Worden
9 Stephanie Collins, Alton
9 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
9 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
9 Macie Sparks, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville
9 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
9 Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
9 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
9 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
9 Reagan Guerra, Troy
9 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
9 Haydn Hall, Collinsville
9 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
9 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville
9 Jacob Brown, Granite City
9 Kate Fields, Hartford
9 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
9 Timmy Lott, Centreville
9 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville
10 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
10 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
10 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
10 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
10 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
10 Taylor Bradley, East Alton
10 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
10 Joshua Faulders, Maryville
10 Rhiannon Hall, Troy
10 Samantha Kasting, Worden
10 Amber Keplar, Maryville
10 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
10 Noah Landers, Edwardsville
10 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
10 Rafael Reum, Edwardsville
10 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville
10 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
10 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
10 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 Zach Bozarth, Worden
10 DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis
10 David Brider, Collinsville
10 Christian Brown, O'Fallon
10 Andrew Masters, Troy
10 Rob Scharp, Greenville
10 Jackson Tujo, Maryville
10 Kate Weber, Moro
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Kylee Bowers, Hamel
11 Kenzie Scott, Belleville
11 Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Eli Harding, Marine
11 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
11 Eric Jones, Troy
11 Rachel Lange, Troy
11 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
11 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
11 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
11 Kim Stinson, Moro
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
11 Paige Crause, Bethalto
11 Til Dieker, Lebanon
11 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
11 Brigitta Jones, Troy
11 Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville
11 Michael Tan, Staunton
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Kaylee Collins, Alton
12 Cierra Frields, Wood River
12 Katie Houba, Edwardsville
12 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto
12 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill
12 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights
12 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Michael Coulson, Collinsville
12 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville
12 Emma Eberhart, Moro
12 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville
12 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville
12 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville
12 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville
12 Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey
12 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville
12 Katja Luckert, Alton
12 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon
12 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville
12 Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville
12 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville
12 Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville
12 Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville
12 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon
12 Michael Schneider, Collinsville
12 Danielle Timmermann, Highland
12 Durante Turner, Cottage Hills
12 Geria Watson, Washington Park
12 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville
12 Paige Bold, Edwardsville
12 Noah Brown, Hartford
12 Ethan Clemmer, Maryville
12 Lydia Flaherty, Alton
12 Lexi Frawley, Collinsville
12 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville
12 John Hubbard, Wood River
12 Celena Jentsch, Collinsville
12 Suzannah Jezek, Granite City
12 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon
12 Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville
12 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville
12 Tamia Ross, East St. Louis
12 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon
12 Justin Schwarz, Edwardsville
