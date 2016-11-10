Metro-East Lutheran High School announces first quarter honor roll EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been namd to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2016-2017 school year. Congratulations to the students on this tremendous accomplishment! Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Alaina Bozarth, Worden 9 Stephanie Collins, Alton 9 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville 9 Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville 9 Haydn Hall, Collinsville 9 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville 9 Macie Sparks, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville 9 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield 9 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro 9 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville 9 Kate Fields, Hartford 9 Reagan Guerra, Troy 9 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 9 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden 9 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville 9 Jacob Brown, Granite City 9 Aaron Esker, Belleville 9 Montana Kasten, Belleville 9 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville 9 Timmy Lott, Centreville 9 Jacob Mitchell, Lebanon 9 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville 9 Tyler Williams, Godfrey Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville 10 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto 10 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville 10 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto 10 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville 10 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville 10 Zach Bozarth, Worden 10 Taylor Bradley, East Alton 10 David Brider, Collinsville 10 Christian Brown, O'Fallon 10 Joshua Faulders, Maryville 10 Rhiannon Hall, Troy 10 Samantha Kasting, Worden 10 Amber Keplar, Maryville 10 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville 10 Noah Landers, Edwardsville 10 Andrew Masters, Troy 10 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon 10 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon 10 Jackson Tujo, Maryville 10 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills 10 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill 10 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Will Barney, Edwardsville 10 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville 10 Rafael Reum, Edwardsville 10 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville 10 Kate Weber, Moro Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob 11 Rachel Lange, Troy 11 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon 11 Kenzie Scott, Belleville 11 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel 11 Kylee Bowers, Hamel 11 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville 11 Paige Crause, Bethalto 11 Til Dieker, Lebanon 11 Eli Harding, Marine 11 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon 11 Kim Stinson, Moro 11 Tony Wu, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Jill Chapman, Troy 11 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey 11 Eli Jacobs, Alton 11 Brigitta Jones, Troy 11 Eric Jones, Troy 11 Daniel Shimkus, Collinsville 11 Michael Tan, Staunton Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Kaylee Collins, Alton 12 Katie Houba, Edwardsville 12 Suzannah Jezek, Granite City Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville 12 Emma Eberhart, Moro 12 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville 12 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville 12 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville 12 Cierra Frields, Wood River 12 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville 12 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto 12 Celena Jentsch, Collinsville 12 Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey 12 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville 12 Katja Luckert, Alton 12 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill 12 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon 12 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville 12 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville 12 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights 12 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville 12 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon 12 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville 12 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon 12 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville 12 Noah Brown, Hartford 12 Michael Coulson, Collinsville 12 Lydia Flaherty, Alton 12 Lexi Frawley, Collinsville 12 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville 12 John Hubbard, Wood River 12 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon 12 Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville 12 Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville 12 Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville 12 Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville 12 Tamia Ross, East St. Louis 12 Danielle Timmermann, Highland 12 Durante Turner, Cottage Hills 12 Geria Watson, Washington Park Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending