Metro-East Lutheran High School announces first quarter honor roll
November 10, 2016 8:50 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been namd to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2016-2017 school year. Congratulations to the students on this tremendous accomplishment!
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|9
|Alaina Bozarth, Worden
|9
|Stephanie Collins, Alton
|9
|Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
|9
|Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
|9
|Haydn Hall, Collinsville
|9
|Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
|9
|Macie Sparks, Collinsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|9
|Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville
|9
|Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
|9
|Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
|9
|Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
|9
|Kate Fields, Hartford
|9
|Reagan Guerra, Troy
|9
|Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
|9
|Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
|9
|Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|9
|Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville
|9
|Jacob Brown, Granite City
|9
|Aaron Esker, Belleville
|9
|Montana Kasten, Belleville
|9
|Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
|9
|Timmy Lott, Centreville
|9
|Jacob Mitchell, Lebanon
|9
|Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
|9
|Tyler Williams, Godfrey
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|10
|Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
|10
|Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
|10
|Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
|10
|Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
|10
|Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
|10
|Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|10
|Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville
|10
|Zach Bozarth, Worden
|10
|Taylor Bradley, East Alton
|10
|David Brider, Collinsville
|10
|Christian Brown, O'Fallon
|10
|Joshua Faulders, Maryville
|10
|Rhiannon Hall, Troy
|10
|Samantha Kasting, Worden
|10
|Amber Keplar, Maryville
|10
|Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
|10
|Noah Landers, Edwardsville
|10
|Andrew Masters, Troy
|10
|Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
|10
|Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
|10
|Jackson Tujo, Maryville
|10
|Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
|10
|Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
|10
|Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|10
|Will Barney, Edwardsville
|10
|Maycen O'Leary, Maryville
|10
|Rafael Reum, Edwardsville
|10
|Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville
|10
|Kate Weber, Moro
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|11
|Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
|11
|Rachel Lange, Troy
|11
|Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
|11
|Kenzie Scott, Belleville
|11
|Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|11
|Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
|11
|Kylee Bowers, Hamel
|11
|Caleb Cope, Edwardsville
|11
|Paige Crause, Bethalto
|11
|Til Dieker, Lebanon
|11
|Eli Harding, Marine
|11
|Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
|11
|Kim Stinson, Moro
|11
|Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|11
|Jill Chapman, Troy
|11
|Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
|11
|Eli Jacobs, Alton
|11
|Brigitta Jones, Troy
|11
|Eric Jones, Troy
|11
|Daniel Shimkus, Collinsville
|11
|Michael Tan, Staunton
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|12
|Kaylee Collins, Alton
|12
|Katie Houba, Edwardsville
|12
|Suzannah Jezek, Granite City
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|12
|Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville
|12
|Emma Eberhart, Moro
|12
|Haley Eckmann, Collinsville
|12
|Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville
|12
|Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville
|12
|Cierra Frields, Wood River
|12
|Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville
|12
|Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto
|12
|Celena Jentsch, Collinsville
|12
|Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey
|12
|Katherine Lange, Edwardsville
|12
|Katja Luckert, Alton
|12
|Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill
|12
|Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon
|12
|Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville
|12
|Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville
|12
|Michael Papka, Fairview Heights
|12
|A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville
|12
|Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon
|12
|Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville
|12
|Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon
|12
|Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|12
|Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville
|12
|Noah Brown, Hartford
|12
|Michael Coulson, Collinsville
|12
|Lydia Flaherty, Alton
|12
|Lexi Frawley, Collinsville
|12
|Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville
|12
|John Hubbard, Wood River
|12
|Laura Muther, Glen Carbon
|12
|Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville
|12
|Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville
|12
|Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville
|12
|Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville
|12
|Tamia Ross, East St. Louis
|12
|Danielle Timmermann, Highland
|12
|Durante Turner, Cottage Hills
|12
|Geria Watson, Washington Park
