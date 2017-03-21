SEE HOME AND GARDEN SHOW VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro Home & Garden Show at Metro East Lutheran High School Saturday and Sunday was a big success and raised a substantial amount of funds for the high school, a spokesperson said Monday.

A total of 1,100 people visited the Home & Garden Show, Lisa Masters, who coordinates publicity for the event, said. “It was a big success in the amount of money it raised for the school. I would say we had in the ballpark of 100 volunteers and most of the students volunteered. More than 70 vendors participated.”

Speaker topics for the event included square-foot gardening, University of Illinois on composting, a segment on bee-keeping, along with several other things.

Cardinal Glennon/Kohl’s Cares provided 100 free bike helmets. Edwardsville Police Department conducted fingerprinting for children. There were several booths that provided demonstrations and on-site shredding and CJD E-cycling was very successful, Masters said.

Pet adoptions were available and were loved by children and adults, she said.

Fred Bird made an appearance both days and was a hit.

“A huge thank you to the group that did the planning and spent their weekend at the show to ensure its success,” Masters said. “A great shout out to Karen Johnson, the event organizer, and Mary Jones, who brought in the speakers and activities and contributed a lot of time and energy for this year’s show.”

“The funds raised through this event will go a long way in providing resources for our students, faculty, staff and our school,” Masters continued. “If you would like to be involved in the 2018 show, contact Metro East Lutheran High School.”

