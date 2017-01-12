Metro East Lutheran schools to host open house event for 2017 National Lutheran Schools Week
January 12, 2017 4:34 PM
ST. LOUIS - Lutheran schools in the Metro East will begin National Lutheran Schools Week (Jan. 22-29, 2017) with a special Lutheran Schools Winter Open House event Sunday, Jan. 22 from 1-3 p.m., at their individual campuses. The schools are members of the St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Association (LESA).
Lutheran schools serve children of all faiths and meaningful financial assistance is available to families who qualify.
Participating schools in Illinois include Trinity Lutheran in Edwardsville; Good Shepherd Lutheran and Holy Cross Lutheran in Collinsville; and St. John's Lutheran in Red Bud. Several schools will host events on alternate dates, including Zion Lutheran schools in Belleville and Bethalto, Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, St. Paul's Lutheran in Troy, and Unity Lutheran Christian in East St. Louis. For a detailed listing of schools and dates, visit www.LESAstl.org (or see below.)
More than 9,000 children attend Lutheran schools in St. Louis and southern Illinois, making it the second largest private school system in the Bi-State Region. And while parents choose Lutheran schools for numerous reasons, such as strong test scores, small class sizes, dedicated teachers and a challenging curriculum, many families are also looking for something more: A learning environment that will help their children become caring, Christian citizens.
LESA represents more than 31 Lutheran elementary and four high schools in the St. Louis Metro Area, including four National Blue Ribbon schools and three National Lutheran Exemplary Schools. For more information, visit www.LESAstl.org, or call LESA at 314-200-0797. LESA is a Recognized Service Organization of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
National Lutheran Schools Week
January 22-29, 2017
Open House Schedule
Sunday, January 22, 1-3 p.m.
Additional and alternate open house dates noted; contact schools directly to confirm times, arrange private tours or obtain enrollment information.
Metro East - Jan. 22, 2017
Good Shepherd, Collinsville 618-344-3153
- Sunday, January 22, 1-3 p.m.
- Sunday, February 26, 2017 1-3 p.m.
- Sunday, March 26, 2017 1-3 p.m.
- Preschool Preview – Tuesday, January 31
- Kindergarten Preview – Thursday, February 9
Holy Cross, Collinsville 618-344-3145
- Sunday, January 22, 12-3 p.m.
- Sunday, February 12, 2017 12-3 p.m.
- Kindergarten Preview – Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m.
St. John’s, Red Bud 618-282-3873 - Sunday, January 22, 1-3 p.m.
Trinity, Edwardsville, 618-656-7002 - Sunday, January 22, 1-3 p.m.
Schools Hosting Alternate Open House Dates
St. Paul’s, Troy 618-667-6314 -- Thursday, January 26, 4–7 p.m.
Metro East Lutheran High School, Edwardsville 618-656-0043 - Sunday, Feb 12, 1-3 p.m.
Unity, East St. Louis 618-874-6605 (call school for event dates or to arrange a tour)
Zion, Belleville 618-234-0275 - Sunday, January 29 12:30-3 p.m.
- Preschool Admissions - Saturday, February 4 9-11 a.m. featuring St. Louis Zoo
Zion, Bethalto 618-377-5507 – Sunday, February 12, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
