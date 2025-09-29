SHILOH — Investigators with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force attempted to apprehend a person of interest connected to a stolen U-Haul cargo van on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in the area of 3400 Greenmount Road, Shiloh.

According to authorities, the individual entered the stolen vehicle and, when confronted by law enforcement, rammed the van into a police car occupied by an officer before fleeing the scene.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Phil Fernandez at 618-825-5431. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.