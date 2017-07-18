EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is teaming with Signature Virtual Assistance (SVA) to explain how a virtual assistant can help small businesses run efficiently and grow.

A 60-minute workshop will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 1063 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

Workshop co-host Lorie Nelson has been running SVA since 2012 and specializes in working with small businesses.

“This is an opportunity business owners will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC interim director. “Chambers of Commerce are encouraged to invite their members, as well as other business-building and networking organizations.”

There is a $10 fee to attend. Space is limited, and reservations are requested as soon as possible. For details and to register, call the Metro East SBDC at 618-650-2929. Sign in will begin at 3 p.m. the day of the event.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at 618-650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

