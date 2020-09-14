ZOOM - With the ongoing federal investigation into House Speaker Mike Madigan’s operations in the Illinois statehouse, Republican House candidates in the Metro East today signed the ‘No Madigan Pledge,’ solidifying their opposition to the Speaker’s corrupt reign. Amy Elik (District 111), David Friess (District 116), and Lisa Ciampoli (District 112) all signed the pledge this afternoon, a pledge that stipulates as a member of the 102nd General Assembly, they will not vote for Mike Madigan for House Speaker. Ethics reform has been a platform promise for candidates in the Metro East.

State Representative candidate Amy Elik has vowed to fight corruption if elected to represent her 111th District in Springfield. Further motivating Elik has been opponent Monica Bristow’s compliance to Mike Madigan’s corrupt ways, including the $1.3 million Madigan has given to fund Bristow’s campaign. “Instead of pushing for ethics reform, my opponent has endorsed Mike Madigan again for Speaker and continues to take his money to fund her campaign,” said Elik. “Our state deserves ethical leadership. Signing this pledge today is a promise to voters I won’t be compliant with the status quo and I will fight for our families here in the Riverbend.”

In the 116th District, candidate David Friess from Red Bud challenged his opponent to also sign the ‘No Madigan Pledge.’ “It’s clear Speaker Madigan has been the root of the corruption in the statehouse, and he must go,” said Friess. “My pledge today is just one step I have taken to ensure we will achieve better in state government and we will be on the right path forward to the ethics reform we need and our people deserve. I won’t stay silent on corruption like my opponent Nathan Reitz has.”

Lisa Ciampoli, candidate for the 112th, has also signed the ‘No Madigan Pledge,’ the first step in achieving comprehensive ethics reform in the Statehouse. “Mike Madigan has been in office for 35 years and enough is enough,” said Ciampoli, candidate in the 112th District. “We need a new culture in Springfield and this pledge is the start of that change. I urge my opponent, Katie Stuart, to join me in signing this pledge.”

State Representative Patrick Windhorst, running for his second term in the Illinois House, was also at today’s press conference to support the call for ethics reform in the General Assembly. “We can’t achieve ethics reform in Springfield because Mike Madigan and the Democrats continue to block those efforts,” said Windhorst. “Last fall, House Republicans proposed an ethics reform package, but it was stalled by the Democratic majority. With Madigan in control, the ethics reform we need won’t become a reality. If we are going to move Illinois forward, we need new leadership in Springfield.”

