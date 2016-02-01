As an educational service to landlords, the Metro East Real Estate Investors Association will hold a Mock Eviction Trial at 7:00 PM on Monday, February 8th at the Collinsville American Legion Hall, 1022 Vandalia St. (Illinois Rt. 159) in Collinsville, IL

Members of the audience will play the part of landlords and renters in a realistic mock eviction court setting. Local real estate attorney Anthony (Tony) Garavalia will portray the role of Judge and render a decision based on the ability of each person to present their case. After each case Garavalia will explain his reasoning and answer questions from the audience.

Admission for members of the association is free and only $20.00 per person for non members.

For more information contact Sue Williams at 618.877.6352 or look on-line at MetroEastReia.com