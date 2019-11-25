EAST ST. LOUIS (IL), November 22, 2019 – Members of the Kaskaskia Group of the Sierra Club recently visited the students of Mason/Clark Middle School’s Environmental Club to share the history of the Sierra Club and the club’s current focus. The middle schoolers are part of East St. Louis School District 189.

Sierra Club treasurer Virginia Wojtkowski explained to students that in recent years, the club’s focus has shifted from animals and nature toward people and the impact environmental justice has on communities. This Illinois Chapter of the Sierra Club strives to play an important role in the community by looking at a range of challenges such as water quality and quantity issues to irresponsible land management and coal waste.

Mason/Clark Middle School’s newly formed Environmental Club has been learning about environmental justice issues in East St. Louis this semester, and the club found the meeting to be helpful. “The students have learned about environmental justice and how it affects their lives here in East St. Louis. Now, as a result of this meeting with the Sierra Club, we know how to move forward with that knowledge and try to make changes in the community,” stated club sponsor and 6th grade teacher, Kyra Duncan. Duncan added, “We are grateful for their guidance."

Additional student leaders from Mason/Clark Middle School also attended the meeting. These include the school Student Council and members from the school’s Beta Club, a national youth effort dedicated to leadership, service, character development and achievement guidance.”

