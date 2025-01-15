Metro East Lutheran Recognizes Students For Academic Efforts
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025 The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Abby Ayer, Shiloh
9 Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville
9 Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey
9 Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights
9 Claire Houck, Maryville
9 Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville
9 Cole Payne, Edwardsville
9 Matthew Redden, Edwardsville
9 Calista Stults, Collinsville
9 Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99
) 9 Elijah Ball, Worden
9 Luke Bright, Trenton
9 Madison Dunn, Edwardsville
9 Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River
9 Noah Gray, Collinsville
9 Lily Hartzel, Troy 9
Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon
9 Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon
9 Preston Menossi, Edwardsville
9 Rhett Neathery, Wood River
9 Ally Packer, Edwardsville
9 Henry Reiseck, Hamel
9 Molly Schulmeister, Staunton
9 Izzy Snyder, East Alton
9 Owen Trackwell, Maryville
9 Lily Walloch, Collinsville
9 Josie Wright, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon
9 Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon
9 Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville
9 Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon
9 Moira Matthews, O'Fallon
9 Teagan Wilson, Maryville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Colin Althardt, Swansea
10 Joshua Croom, Collinsville
10 Livia Crouch, Staunton
10 Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
10 Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
10 Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
10 David Loethen, Edwardsville
10 Grant Moss, Edwardsville
10 Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
10 Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
10 Connor Skelton, Collinsville
10 Lily Spelbring, Belleville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
10 Anna Adams, Troy
10 Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
10 Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
10 CJ Hayes, Collinsville
10 Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
10 Emily Kuethe, Moro
10 Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
10 Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
10 Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10
Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis 10
Jayden Glasper, Madison 10
Liam Graney, Collinsville
10 Hayden Knipping, Worden
10 Emily Kober, Collinsville
10 Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville 10
10 Taylor Maack, Collinsville
10 Alex Ruth, Collinsville
10 Jacob Staake, Maryville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Angela Baker, Maryville
11 Peter Curtis, Worden
11 Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Andrew Adams, Troy
11 Katie Albrecht, Worden
11 Thea Ball, Worden
11 Alyssa Bivens, Troy
11 Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
11 Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
11 Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon
11 Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
11 Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
11 Ava Italiano, Maryville
11 Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
11 Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
11 Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
11 Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
11 Jack Shank, Edwardsville
11 Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
11 Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
11 Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
11 Gage Trendley, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Laura Blaschka, Edwardsville
11 Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville
11 Kylie Brunton, Troy
11 Danielle Clark, Edwardsville
11 Leah Cook, Staunton
11 Claire Koch, Edwardsville
11 Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
11 Andre Menossi, Edwardsville
11 Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
12 Yoonseo Jo, Troy
12 Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
12 Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
12 Erik Neath, Edwardsville
12 Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
12 Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
12 Jill Althardt, Swansea
12 Grace Brown, Edwardsville
12 Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
12 Christian Greer, Moro
12 Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
12 Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
12 Jacob Kober, Collinsville
12 Andrew Maske, Greenville
12 Izzy McLeod, Troy
12 Abby Packer, Edwardsville
12 Tim Rainey, Collinsville 12
Anna Spelbring, Belleville
12 Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
12 Alexis Weber, Alton
12 Taylor Weber, Alton
12 Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
12 Owen Halusan, Worden
12 Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
12 Christian Kuethe, Moro
12 Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
12 Drake Polacek, Collinsville
12 Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon
12 Katie Wright, Troy
