EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025 The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

9 Abby Ayer, Shiloh

9 Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville

9 Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey

9 Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights

9 Claire Houck, Maryville

9 Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville

9 Cole Payne, Edwardsville

9 Matthew Redden, Edwardsville

9 Calista Stults, Collinsville

9 Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99

) 9 Elijah Ball, Worden

9 Luke Bright, Trenton

9 Madison Dunn, Edwardsville

9 Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River

9 Noah Gray, Collinsville

9 Lily Hartzel, Troy 9

Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon

9 Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon

9 Preston Menossi, Edwardsville

9 Rhett Neathery, Wood River

9 Ally Packer, Edwardsville

9 Henry Reiseck, Hamel

9 Molly Schulmeister, Staunton

9 Izzy Snyder, East Alton

9 Owen Trackwell, Maryville

9 Lily Walloch, Collinsville

9 Josie Wright, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon

9 Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon

9 Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville

9 Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon

9 Moira Matthews, O'Fallon

9 Teagan Wilson, Maryville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Colin Althardt, Swansea

10 Joshua Croom, Collinsville

10 Livia Crouch, Staunton

10 Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville

10 Aubrey Goeckner, Worden

10 Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights

10 David Loethen, Edwardsville

10 Grant Moss, Edwardsville

10 Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville

10 Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville

10 Connor Skelton, Collinsville

10 Lily Spelbring, Belleville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville

10 Anna Adams, Troy

10 Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon

10 Tyler Calvert, Collinsville

10 CJ Hayes, Collinsville

10 Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon

10 Emily Kuethe, Moro

10 Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville

10 Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville

10 Alexa Stock, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10

Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis 10

Jayden Glasper, Madison 10

Liam Graney, Collinsville

10 Hayden Knipping, Worden

10 Emily Kober, Collinsville

10 Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville 10

10 Taylor Maack, Collinsville

10 Alex Ruth, Collinsville

Article continues after sponsor message

10 Jacob Staake, Maryville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Angela Baker, Maryville

11 Peter Curtis, Worden

11 Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Andrew Adams, Troy

11 Katie Albrecht, Worden

11 Thea Ball, Worden

11 Alyssa Bivens, Troy

11 Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill

11 Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville

11 Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon

11 Wyatt Goeckner, Worden

11 Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville

11 Ava Italiano, Maryville

11 Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach

11 Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield

11 Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto

11 Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville

11 Jack Shank, Edwardsville

11 Avery Simaytis, Collinsville

11 Lilly Skelton, Bethalto

11 Brice Stewart, O'Fallon

11 Gage Trendley, Maryville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Laura Blaschka, Edwardsville

11 Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville

11 Kylie Brunton, Troy

11 Danielle Clark, Edwardsville

11 Leah Cook, Staunton

11 Claire Koch, Edwardsville

11 Drake Luebbert, Collinsville

11 Andre Menossi, Edwardsville

11 Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

12 Yoonseo Jo, Troy

12 Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon

12 Sami Loethen, Edwardsville

12 Erik Neath, Edwardsville

12 Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville

12 Claire Terracina, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

12 Jill Althardt, Swansea

12 Grace Brown, Edwardsville

12 Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon

12 Christian Greer, Moro

12 Thijson Heard, Edwardsville

12 Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

12 Jacob Kober, Collinsville

12 Andrew Maske, Greenville

12 Izzy McLeod, Troy

12 Abby Packer, Edwardsville

12 Tim Rainey, Collinsville 12

Anna Spelbring, Belleville

12 Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville

12 Alexis Weber, Alton

12 Taylor Weber, Alton

12 Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

12 Owen Halusan, Worden

12 Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

12 Christian Kuethe, Moro

12 Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

12 Drake Polacek, Collinsville

12 Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon

12 Katie Wright, Troy

More like this:

Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025
Mar 18, 2025
Metro-East Lutheran High School First Semester Honor Roll 2024-2025
Jan 27, 2025
Metro East Lutheran Announces First Quarter Honor Roll
Oct 30, 2024
UW-Stevens Point Recognizes Edwardsville's Madison Ruklic With Highest Honors Achievement
Jan 23, 2025
Edwardsville's Ethan Stukenberg Earns UW-Oshkosh Fall 2024 Dean's List Honor
Jan 29, 2025

 