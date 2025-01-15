Metro East Lutheran Recognizes Students For Academic Efforts Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025 The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2024-2025 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Abby Ayer, Shiloh 9 Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville 9 Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey 9 Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights 9 Claire Houck, Maryville 9 Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville 9 Cole Payne, Edwardsville 9 Matthew Redden, Edwardsville 9 Calista Stults, Collinsville 9 Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99 ) 9 Elijah Ball, Worden 9 Luke Bright, Trenton 9 Madison Dunn, Edwardsville 9 Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River 9 Noah Gray, Collinsville 9 Lily Hartzel, Troy 9 Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon 9 Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon 9 Preston Menossi, Edwardsville 9 Rhett Neathery, Wood River 9 Ally Packer, Edwardsville 9 Henry Reiseck, Hamel 9 Molly Schulmeister, Staunton 9 Izzy Snyder, East Alton 9 Owen Trackwell, Maryville 9 Lily Walloch, Collinsville 9 Josie Wright, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon 9 Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon 9 Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville 9 Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon 9 Moira Matthews, O'Fallon 9 Teagan Wilson, Maryville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Colin Althardt, Swansea 10 Joshua Croom, Collinsville 10 Livia Crouch, Staunton 10 Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville 10 Aubrey Goeckner, Worden 10 Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights 10 David Loethen, Edwardsville 10 Grant Moss, Edwardsville 10 Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville 10 Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville 10 Connor Skelton, Collinsville 10 Lily Spelbring, Belleville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville 10 Anna Adams, Troy 10 Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon 10 Tyler Calvert, Collinsville 10 CJ Hayes, Collinsville 10 Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon 10 Emily Kuethe, Moro 10 Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville 10 Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville 10 Alexa Stock, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis 10 Jayden Glasper, Madison 10 Liam Graney, Collinsville 10 Hayden Knipping, Worden 10 Emily Kober, Collinsville 10 Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville 10 10 Taylor Maack, Collinsville 10 Alex Ruth, Collinsville Article continues after sponsor message 10 Jacob Staake, Maryville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Angela Baker, Maryville 11 Peter Curtis, Worden 11 Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Andrew Adams, Troy 11 Katie Albrecht, Worden 11 Thea Ball, Worden 11 Alyssa Bivens, Troy 11 Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill 11 Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville 11 Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon 11 Wyatt Goeckner, Worden 11 Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville 11 Ava Italiano, Maryville 11 Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach 11 Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield 11 Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto 11 Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville 11 Jack Shank, Edwardsville 11 Avery Simaytis, Collinsville 11 Lilly Skelton, Bethalto 11 Brice Stewart, O'Fallon 11 Gage Trendley, Maryville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Laura Blaschka, Edwardsville 11 Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville 11 Kylie Brunton, Troy 11 Danielle Clark, Edwardsville 11 Leah Cook, Staunton 11 Claire Koch, Edwardsville 11 Drake Luebbert, Collinsville 11 Andre Menossi, Edwardsville 11 Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Rachel Brown, Edwardsville 12 Yoonseo Jo, Troy 12 Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon 12 Sami Loethen, Edwardsville 12 Erik Neath, Edwardsville 12 Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville 12 Claire Terracina, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Logan Abbott, Edwardsville 12 Jill Althardt, Swansea 12 Grace Brown, Edwardsville 12 Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon 12 Christian Greer, Moro 12 Thijson Heard, Edwardsville 12 Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon 12 Jacob Kober, Collinsville 12 Andrew Maske, Greenville 12 Izzy McLeod, Troy 12 Abby Packer, Edwardsville 12 Tim Rainey, Collinsville 12 Anna Spelbring, Belleville 12 Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville 12 Alexis Weber, Alton 12 Taylor Weber, Alton 12 Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Dalton Beers, Edwardsville 12 Owen Halusan, Worden 12 Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 12 Christian Kuethe, Moro 12 Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville 12 Drake Polacek, Collinsville 12 Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon 12 Katie Wright, Troy More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending