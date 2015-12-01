EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran and Roxana’s girls basketball teams were quite evenly matched on Monday night but the Knights pulled away in the second half for a 52-43 win.

Metro East Lutheran coach Rob Stock said in the second half his team calmed down and started to play better defensively.

“We also started to jell offensively in the second half,” Stock said. “Roxana is a good team. They played really well, they go to the ball hard, move the ball and shoot the ball well.”

Metro East Lutheran improved to 2-2 with the victory. Roxana’s Hannah Rexford led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Audrey Paitz topped the Knights’ scorers with 11 points, followed by Sami Kasting with eight points, Ashley Robinson with seven points, Ellen Schulte and Karly Schley both with six points, Hannah Landers and Abby Yurchuck with five points apiece.

Sara Kreutztrager added 13 points for Roxana, while teammates Emma Lucas and Abby Pullen added six and points each.

The Knights were coming out of a difficult Columbia Tournament with a few seniors injured and Stock said he was glad to see the girls come back in style against Roxana.

Roxana led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and the contest was knotted at 25-all at the half.

The Knights tossed in 13 points to the Shells’ seven points in the third period and tallied 14 points to Roxana’s 11 in the final period.

“In the third quarter, the girls seemed to get used to playing together and moving the ball,” Stock said. “Things started to click offensively and we really shored up our defensive efforts.”

