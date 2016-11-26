EDWARDSVILLE - METRO EAST LUTHERAN 75, GILLESPIE 39: Early in the day on Friday, Metro East Lutheran's boys moved into a Gold Bracket semifinal match against Marquette Catholic by defeating Gillespie 75-39 at Hooks Gym.

Noah Coddington and JJ Schwartz led the way with 15 points each for the Knights; Braden Woolsey had 11 points and Larry Harris nine for MEL in the win.

Nick Price led the Miners with 19 points, with Tate Wargo adding nine points.

The loss sent Gillespie to the fifth-place bracket game Saturday evening against Freeburg, set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Hooks Gym.

