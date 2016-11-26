Metro East Lutheran moves to tourney semifinals by toppling Gillespie
EDWARDSVILLE - METRO EAST LUTHERAN 75, GILLESPIE 39: Early in the day on Friday, Metro East Lutheran's boys moved into a Gold Bracket semifinal match against Marquette Catholic by defeating Gillespie 75-39 at Hooks Gym.
Noah Coddington and JJ Schwartz led the way with 15 points each for the Knights; Braden Woolsey had 11 points and Larry Harris nine for MEL in the win.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Nick Price led the Miners with 19 points, with Tate Wargo adding nine points.
The loss sent Gillespie to the fifth-place bracket game Saturday evening against Freeburg, set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Hooks Gym.
More like this: