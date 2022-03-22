Metro East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)



Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

Joseph Feldhaus, Collinsville

Elijah Moore, Litchfield

Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville Grade 9 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)



Yoonseo Jo, Edwardsville

Kate Jose, Worden

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

Andrew Maske, Greenville

Isabelle McLeod, Troy

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

Timothy Rainey, Collinsville

Faith Sigstad, Belleville

Alexis Weber, Alton

Taylor Weber, Alton

Kathren Wright, Troy Grade 9 Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Christian Kuethe, Moro Grade 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)



Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

Faith Hall, Edwardsville

Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon Grade 10 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

Mary Curtis, Worden

Sarah Henke, Moro

Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

Steven Norberg, Caseyville

Clara Rainey, Collinsville

Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel

Nathan Staake, Maryville

Melanie Wilson, Maryville Grade 10 Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Ella Brennan, Collinsville

Ruth Chance, Collinsville

Joshua Fields, Maryville

Conner Gearns, Granite City

Joseph Haynes, Centreville

Grace Heepke, Collinsville

Logan Jones, Collinsville

Haleigh Knipping, Worden

Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

Cole Renken, Edwardsville Grade 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Article continues after sponsor message Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

Silas Curtis, Worden

Ryton Miller, Alhambra

Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Grade 11 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Sophia Ball, Worden

Corey Battles, Bunker Hill

Leticia Bennasar-Lluy, Worden

Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

Joseph Bowers, Hamel

Samantha Disher, Wood River

Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville

Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

McKenna Getta, Collinsville

Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

Ava Mellor, Wood River

Milena Ogrodnik, Maryville

Joshua Richie, Edwardsville

Cody Steele, Brighton

Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon Grade 11 Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

Brock Luebbert, Collinsville

Ryker Miller, Alhambra

Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon

Renesha Udho-Asnani, Edwardsville Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Jack Blair, Edwardsville

Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

Camilla Rinaldi, Edwardsville Grade 12 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

Collin Jose, Worden

Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville Grade 12 Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Caiden Downs, Edwardsville

Allison Peck, Collinsville

Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Autumn Wilson, Maryville

Maleen Wolf, Glen Carbon

Noelle Wolf, Edwardsville More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending