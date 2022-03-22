Metro East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Joseph Feldhaus, Collinsville
Elijah Moore, Litchfield
Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
Grade 9 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Yoonseo Jo, Edwardsville
Kate Jose, Worden
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
Andrew Maske, Greenville
Isabelle McLeod, Troy
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Timothy Rainey, Collinsville
Faith Sigstad, Belleville
Alexis Weber, Alton
Taylor Weber, Alton
Kathren Wright, Troy
Grade 9 Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Christian Kuethe, Moro
Grade 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
Faith Hall, Edwardsville
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
Grade 10 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
Mary Curtis, Worden
Sarah Henke, Moro
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
Steven Norberg, Caseyville
Clara Rainey, Collinsville
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
Nathan Staake, Maryville
Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Grade 10 Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Ella Brennan, Collinsville
Ruth Chance, Collinsville
Joshua Fields, Maryville
Conner Gearns, Granite City
Joseph Haynes, Centreville
Grace Heepke, Collinsville
Logan Jones, Collinsville
Haleigh Knipping, Worden
Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
Jeremiah Neal, Florissant
Cole Renken, Edwardsville
Grade 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
Silas Curtis, Worden
Ryton Miller, Alhambra
Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Grade 11 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Sophia Ball, Worden
Corey Battles, Bunker Hill
Leticia Bennasar-Lluy, Worden
Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
Joseph Bowers, Hamel
Samantha Disher, Wood River
Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
McKenna Getta, Collinsville
Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
Ava Mellor, Wood River
Milena Ogrodnik, Maryville
Joshua Richie, Edwardsville
Cody Steele, Brighton
Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
Grade 11 Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
Brock Luebbert, Collinsville
Ryker Miller, Alhambra
Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon
Renesha Udho-Asnani, Edwardsville
Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Jack Blair, Edwardsville
Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
Camilla Rinaldi, Edwardsville
Grade 12 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
Collin Jose, Worden
Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
Grade 12 Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Caiden Downs, Edwardsville
Allison Peck, Collinsville
Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Autumn Wilson, Maryville
Maleen Wolf, Glen Carbon
Noelle Wolf, Edwardsville
