The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year:

Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Mary Curtis, Worden

Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

Clara Rainey, Collinsville

Cole Renken, Edwardsville

Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

Melanie Wilson, Maryville

Grade 9 Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Joshua Fields, Hartford

Conner Gearns, Granite City

Sarah Henke, Moro

Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach

Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

Haleigh Knipping, Worden

Joseph Rice, Highland

Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

Nathan Staake, Maryville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon

Elijah Grady, Granite City

Grace Heepke, Collinsville

Emily Hughes, Edwardsville

Steven Norberg, Caseyville

Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel

Cameron Smith, Granite City

Grade 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Joseph Bowers, Hamel

Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

Sarah Huber, Maryville

Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville

Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

Ava Mellor, Wood River

Liam Russell, Edwardsville

Emily Thoelke, Hamel

Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

Grayson Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Sophia Ball, Worden

Samantha Disher, Wood River

Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville

Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

McKennaGetta, Collinsville

Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills

Ryton Miller, Hamel

Macy Ranbarger, O'Fallon

Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Joseph Crivello, Collinsville

Silas Curtis, Worden

Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

Grade 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

MaryAnnRainey, Collinsville

Phoebe Russell, Edwardsville

Anna Thoelke, Hamel

Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Jack Blair, Edwardsville

Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

Chad Gray, East St. Louis

Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

Collin Jose, Worden

Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon

Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Noelle Wolf, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon

Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville

Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Allison Biver, Worden

Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Arianna, Jungeberg, Edwardsville

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

London Redstone, Granite City

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, East Alton

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon

Anastasia Curtis, Worden

Emma Daniel, Maryville

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

TessRosentreter, Edwardsville

Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Justin Wright, Edwardsville

Logan Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

JianzhenQiu, Edwarsville

Aiden Weber, Moro

Jalen Weller, Edwardsville

