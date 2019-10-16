EDWARDSVILLE – Metro East Lutheran High School hosted its Eighth-Grade Day on Wednesday, Oct. 16 with an excited group of more than 100 students in attendance.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A lot of the area eighth-graders came to check out the school to see what it's all about. Trinity Lutheran brought 15 eighth-grades. Many are interested in attending Metro East Lutheran," Trinity Lutheran Wes Jones said."

The annual event, which was open to any interested eighth-grader, gave middle school students a chance to experience an introduction to life as a MELHS Knight through an afternoon of fun and informative activities. Eighth-graders interacted with MELHS teachers and students in academic activities for classes such as Science, English and Spanish as well as sessions focused on the spiritual life, music, and the arts, and sports.

The event was held from noon to 3 p.m. at the high school’s campus at 6305 Center Grove Road. Lunch was provided. Eighth-grade classes from schools in Edwardsville, Collinsville, Bethalto, Belleville, Litchfield, Hamel and Troy, among others, participated in the event.

More like this: