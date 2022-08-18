EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School has opened the 2022-2023 school year with the highest enrollment that it has had in the past eight years. MELHS begins the year with 215 students, up from 175 last year.

MELHS Principal Dr. Jay Krause said the school is fully staffed and completing its first full week. He said MELHS remained in person throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. MELHS has been a fixture in Edwardsville for 43 years.

"We have our largest freshman class ever this year with 60 in it," he said. "We also received a fair number of transfers, around 15-20 this year. We are moving in the right direction."

Dr. Krause said he believes MELHS is definitely moving in the "right direction."

He said he has stayed in contact with Father McGivney Catholic and Maryville Christian frequently and he said both have told him they are doing quite well with enrollment, a positive sign for each of the private schools in the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon-Maryville area.

The Back To School was well attended by students and parents, he said.

Dr. Krause praised his other administration, teachers, and support staff and said many have been with the school for 10-plus years.

"Many have made Metro East their home for school and church," he said. "We have a really solid and consistent staff."

