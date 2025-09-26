ALTON - Marquette High School’s girls volleyball team fell to Metro East Lutheran 2-1 on Thursday, dropping a closely contested match at home. The final scores were 25-18, 21-25, 20-25.

With the loss, Marquette’s overall record stands at 8-12 for the season and 3-3 in the Gateway Metro Conference. Metro East Lutheran improved to 5-17 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Taylor Maack served up six aces for the Knights, while Claire Houck had three aces, four kills, and three blocks, Izzy Snyder had 10 kills, Kaitlyn Peterson had six kills and two blocks, Annika Jenkins had 15 assists, and Caitlyn Hardage had 10 assists.

Metro East Lutheran has shown significant improvement in recent matches, winning three of its last four outings. The team defeated East Peoria 2-0 on September 20 and Litchfield 2-1 on September 22 before losing to Althoff Catholic 2-0. The victory over Marquette marked a key road win for the team.

Looking ahead, Marquette will host Carlinville on Monday, September 29, followed by a home game against Maryville Christian on Tuesday, September 30. The Explorers are scheduled to compete in the Riverton Tournament on October 3.

Maryville Christian currently holds an 11-5 overall record and is 2-4 in the Gateway Metro Conference, marking a strong season for the up-and-coming team.

Metro East Lutheran travels to Greenville on September 29, then hosts East Alton-Wood River on Oct. 1 and hosts Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Oct. 2.

