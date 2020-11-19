Metro East Lutheran First Quarter Honor Roll Metro-East Lutheran High School First Quarter Honor Roll 2020-2021 The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon 9 Mary Curtis, Worden 9 Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill 9 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville 9 Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon 9 Clara Rainey, Collinsville 9 Joseph Rice, Highland 9 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon 9 Melanie Wilson, Maryville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville 9 Joshua Fields, Hartford 9 Conner Gearns, Granite City 9 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill 9 Haleigh Knipping, Worden 9 Morgan Koch, Edwardsville 9 Jeremiah Neal, Florissant, MO 9 Cole Renken, Edwardsville 9 Kielee Schreiber, Maryville 9 Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Ella Brennan, Collinsville 9 Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon 9 Daniel Carson, East St. Louis 9 Sean Charlton, Glen Carbon 9 Parker Gearns, Granite City 9 Joseph Haynes, Centreville 9 Grace Heepke, Collinsville 9 Sarah Henke, Moro 9 Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach 9 Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel 9 Cameron Smith, Granite City 9 Nathan Staake, Maryville 9 Cameron Williams, Glen Carbon Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville 10 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden 10 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville 10 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville 10 Sarah Huber, Maryville 10 Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville 10 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto 10 Liam Russell, Edwardsville 10 Brooke Wade, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Sophia Ball, Worden 10 Joseph Bowers, Hamel 10 Silas Curtis, Worden 10 Samantha Disher, Wood River 10 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill 10 McKenna Getta, Collinsville 10 Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills 10 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon 10 Ava Mellor, Wood River 10 Ryton Miller, Hamel 10 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville 10 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Kasondra Maine, Collinsville 10 Ryker Miller, Hamel 10 Emily Thoelke, Hamel Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 11 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 11 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 11 Phoebe Russell, Edwardsville 11 Anna Thoelke, Hamel 11 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel 11 Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Jack Blair, Edwardsville 11 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto 11 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville 11 Collin Jose, Worden 11 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville 11 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville 11 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River 11 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon 11 Chad Gray, East St. Louis 11 Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon 11 Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill 11 Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 12 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 12 Allison Biver, Edwardsville 12 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon 12 Anastasia Curtis, Worden 12 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 12 Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville 12 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 12 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 12 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville 12 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 12 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 12 Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River 12 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 12 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 12 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 12 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville 12 Hannah Ritter, East Alton Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Emma Daniel, Maryville 12 London Redstone, Granite City 12 Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville 12 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville 12 Jalen Weller, Edwardsville 12 Justin Wright, Edwardsville 12 Logan Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon 12 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 12 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto 12 Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville 12 Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending