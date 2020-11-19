Metro-East Lutheran High School
First Quarter Honor Roll 2020-2021
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High
School for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
9Mary Curtis, Worden
9Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
9Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
9Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
9Clara Rainey, Collinsville
9Joseph Rice, Highland
9Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
9Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
9Joshua Fields, Hartford
9Conner Gearns, Granite City
9Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
9Haleigh Knipping, Worden
9Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
9Jeremiah Neal, Florissant, MO
9Cole Renken, Edwardsville
9Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
9Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9Ella Brennan, Collinsville
9Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon
9Daniel Carson, East St. Louis
9Sean Charlton, Glen Carbon
9Parker Gearns, Granite City
9Joseph Haynes, Centreville
9Grace Heepke, Collinsville
9Sarah Henke, Moro
9Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach
9Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
9Cameron Smith, Granite City
9Nathan Staake, Maryville
9Cameron Williams, Glen Carbon
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
10Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
10Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
10Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
10Sarah Huber, Maryville
10Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville
10Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
10Liam Russell, Edwardsville
10Brooke Wade, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10Sophia Ball, Worden
10Joseph Bowers, Hamel
10Silas Curtis, Worden
10Samantha Disher, Wood River
10Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
10McKenna Getta, Collinsville
10Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
10Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
10Ava Mellor, Wood River
10Ryton Miller, Hamel
10Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
10Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10Kasondra Maine, Collinsville
10Ryker Miller, Hamel
10Emily Thoelke, Hamel
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
11Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
11MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
11Phoebe Russell, Edwardsville
11Anna Thoelke, Hamel
11Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
11Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11Jack Blair, Edwardsville
11Isabella Hartock, Bethalto
11Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
11Collin Jose, Worden
11Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
11Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
11Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
11Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
11Chad Gray, East St. Louis
11Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon
11Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill
11Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
12Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
12Allison Biver, Edwardsville
12Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
12Anastasia Curtis, Worden
12Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
12Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
12Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
12Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
12Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
12Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
12Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
12Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River
12Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
12Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
12Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
12Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
12Hannah Ritter, East Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12Emma Daniel, Maryville
12London Redstone, Granite City
12Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
12Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
12Jalen Weller, Edwardsville
12Justin Wright, Edwardsville
12Logan Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon
12Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
12Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
12Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville
12Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville

