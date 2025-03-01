RAYMOND - In a closely contested matchup on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, the Metro East Lutheran boys basketball squad edged out Calhoun with a final score of 50-49 in the IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship at Raymond-Lincolnwood High School.

Calhoun led at the end of the first quarter 10-9, and 25-21 at the half. The game was knotted 34-34 at the end of three and Metro East Lutheran outscored Calhoun 16-15 in the final quarter for the 50-49 score at the buzzer.

MELHS now has an overall record of 20-11, while Calhoun concluded its season with a record of 22-10.

The scoring was led by Conner Longnecker for Calhoun, who contributed 24 points. Lane Eilerman also made a significant impact with 18 points, all of which came from three-point range, as Calhoun made a total of four three-pointers. Jack Zipprich had 5 points for the Warriors and Jack Graner had 2 points.

For Metro East, the standout player was Thijson Heard, who scored 16 points, supported by Junior Brown and Jacob Kober with 9 points each, Kaleb Turney with 8 points and Landon Jefferson with 6 points. Brady Bishop also contributed 2 points for the Knights.

The game unfolded with Calhoun initially leading in the first quarter but gradually losing ground as Metro East gained momentum.

This contest marked the end of the season for Calhoun, while Metro East Lutheran prepares for their upcoming game against North Greene at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, against Mt. Sterling (Brown County).

