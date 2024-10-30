GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights
9Claire Houck, Maryville
9Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville
9Cole Payne, Edwardsville
9Calista Stults, Collinsville
9Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas
9Lily Walloch, Collinsville
9Josie Wright, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9Abby Ayer, Shiloh
9Elijah Ball, Worden
9Luke Bright, Trenton
9Linus Curtis, Worden
9Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon
9Madison Dunn, Edwardsville
9Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville
9Keira Fisher, Edwardsville
9Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon
9Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville
9Lily Hartzel, Troy
9Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey
9Camden Jansen, Staunton
9Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon
9Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon
9Mike Moore, East Alton
9Rhett Neathery, Wood River
9Sedi Nutsukpui, Glen Carbon
9Ally Packer, Edwardsville
9Matthew Redden, Edwardsville
9Henry Reiseck, Hamel
9Molly Schulmeister, Staunton
9Brooke Stuckey, Collinsville
9Teagan Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9Bella Brandt, Edwardsville
9Titus Cloninger, Cottage Hills
9Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon
9Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River
9Cailyn Ellis, Collinsville
9Danica Holmquist, Worden
9Wyatt Koth, Troy
9Olivia Lilley, Collinsville
9Preston Menossi, Edwardsville
9Brent Ruehrup, Staunton
9Izzy Snyder, East Alton
9Katelyn Swenson, O'Fallon
9Owen Trackwell, Maryville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
10Colin Althardt, Swansea
10Joshua Croom, Collinsville
10Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
10Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
10Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
10David Loethen, Edwardsville
10Grant Moss, Edwardsville
10Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
10Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
10Connor Skelton, Collinsville
10Lily Spelbring, Belleville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10Anna Adams, Troy
10George Bellone, Edwardsville
10Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
10Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
10Livia Crouch, Staunton
10CJ Hayes, Collinsville
10Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
10Emily Kober, Collinsville
10Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
10Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
10Jacob Staake, Maryville
10Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
10Liam Graney, Collinsville
10Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
10Taylor Maack, Collinsville
10Alex Ruth, Collinsville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11Angela Baker, Maryville
11Alyssa Bivens, Troy
11Peter Curtis, Worden
11Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
11Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
11Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11Andrew Adams, Troy
11Katie Albrecht, Worden
11Thea Ball, Worden
11Laura Blaschka, Edwardsville
11Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
11Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
11Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon
11Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
11Ava Italiano, Maryville
11Ganyn Krausz, Alhambra
11Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
11Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
11Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
11Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis
11Wyatt Philippe, Edwardsville
11Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
11Jack Shank, Edwardsville
11Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
11Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
11Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11Julie Berning-Kuehnel, Caseyville
11Kylie Brunton, Troy
11Leah Cook, Staunton
11Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill
11Claire Koch, Edwardsville
11Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
11Cody Morgan, Belleville
11Henry Schumacher, Edwardsville
11Gage Trendley, Maryville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
12Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
12Yoonseo Jo, Troy
12Jacob Kober, Collinsville
12Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
12Abby Packer, Edwardsville
12Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
12Alexis Weber, Alton
12Taylor Weber, Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12Jill Althardt, Swansea
12Grace Brown, Edwardsville
12Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
12Christian Greer, Moro
12Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
12Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
12Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
12Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
12Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
12Andrew Maske, Greenville
12Izzy McLeod, Troy
12Erik Neath, Edwardsville
12Tim Rainey, Collinsville
12Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
12Anna Spelbring, Belleville
12Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
12Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
12Katie Wright, Troy
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
12Owen Halusan, Worden
12Christian Kuethe, Moro
12Jack Schwarz, Edwardsville
12Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025
Mar 18, 2025
Metro-East Lutheran High School First Semester Honor Roll 2024-2025
Jan 27, 2025
Metro East Lutheran Recognizes Students For Academic Efforts
Jan 15, 2025
UW-Stevens Point Recognizes Edwardsville's Madison Ruklic With Highest Honors Achievement
Jan 23, 2025
MELHS Announces Fourth-Quarter Honors List
May 24, 2024

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.