Metro East Lutheran Announces First Quarter Honor Roll
Submitted by Metro East Lutheran High School
October 30, 2024 12:58 PM
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|9
|Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights
|9
|Claire Houck, Maryville
|9
|Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville
|9
|Cole Payne, Edwardsville
|9
|Calista Stults, Collinsville
|9
|Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas
|9
|Lily Walloch, Collinsville
|9
|Josie Wright, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|9
|Abby Ayer, Shiloh
|9
|Elijah Ball, Worden
|9
|Luke Bright, Trenton
|9
|Linus Curtis, Worden
|9
|Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon
|9
|Madison Dunn, Edwardsville
|9
|Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville
|9
|Keira Fisher, Edwardsville
|9
|Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon
|9
|Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville
|9
|Lily Hartzel, Troy
|9
|Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey
|9
|Camden Jansen, Staunton
|9
|Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon
|9
|Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon
|9
|Mike Moore, East Alton
|9
|Rhett Neathery, Wood River
|9
|Sedi Nutsukpui, Glen Carbon
|9
|Ally Packer, Edwardsville
|9
|Matthew Redden, Edwardsville
|9
|Henry Reiseck, Hamel
|9
|Molly Schulmeister, Staunton
|9
|Brooke Stuckey, Collinsville
|9
|Teagan Wilson, Maryville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|9
|Bella Brandt, Edwardsville
|9
|Titus Cloninger, Cottage Hills
|9
|Lucy Doyle, Glen Carbon
|9
|Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River
|9
|Cailyn Ellis, Collinsville
|9
|Danica Holmquist, Worden
|9
|Wyatt Koth, Troy
|9
|Olivia Lilley, Collinsville
|9
|Preston Menossi, Edwardsville
|9
|Brent Ruehrup, Staunton
|9
|Izzy Snyder, East Alton
|9
|Katelyn Swenson, O'Fallon
|9
|Owen Trackwell, Maryville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|10
|Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
|10
|Colin Althardt, Swansea
|10
|Joshua Croom, Collinsville
|10
|Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
|10
|Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
|10
|Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
|10
|David Loethen, Edwardsville
|10
|Grant Moss, Edwardsville
|10
|Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
|10
|Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
|10
|Connor Skelton, Collinsville
|10
|Lily Spelbring, Belleville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|10
|Anna Adams, Troy
|10
|George Bellone, Edwardsville
|10
|Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
|10
|Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
|10
|Livia Crouch, Staunton
|10
|CJ Hayes, Collinsville
|10
|Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
|10
|Emily Kober, Collinsville
|10
|Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
|10
|Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
|10
|Jacob Staake, Maryville
|10
|Alexa Stock, Collinsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|10
|Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
|10
|Liam Graney, Collinsville
|10
|Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
|10
|Taylor Maack, Collinsville
|10
|Alex Ruth, Collinsville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|11
|Angela Baker, Maryville
|11
|Alyssa Bivens, Troy
|11
|Peter Curtis, Worden
|11
|Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
|11
|Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
|11
|Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|11
|Andrew Adams, Troy
|11
|Katie Albrecht, Worden
|11
|Thea Ball, Worden
|11
|Laura Blaschka, Edwardsville
|11
|Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
|11
|Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
|11
|Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon
|11
|Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
|11
|Ava Italiano, Maryville
|11
|Ganyn Krausz, Alhambra
|11
|Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
|11
|Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
|11
|Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
|11
|Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis
|11
|Wyatt Philippe, Edwardsville
|11
|Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
|11
|Jack Shank, Edwardsville
|11
|Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
|11
|Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
|11
|Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|11
|Julie Berning-Kuehnel, Caseyville
|11
|Kylie Brunton, Troy
|11
|Leah Cook, Staunton
|11
|Jayden Dennis, Bunker Hill
|11
|Claire Koch, Edwardsville
|11
|Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
|11
|Cody Morgan, Belleville
|11
|Henry Schumacher, Edwardsville
|11
|Gage Trendley, Maryville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|12
|Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
|12
|Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
|12
|Yoonseo Jo, Troy
|12
|Jacob Kober, Collinsville
|12
|Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
|12
|Abby Packer, Edwardsville
|12
|Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
|12
|Alexis Weber, Alton
|12
|Taylor Weber, Alton
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|12
|Jill Althardt, Swansea
|12
|Grace Brown, Edwardsville
|12
|Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
|12
|Christian Greer, Moro
|12
|Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
|12
|Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
|12
|Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
|12
|Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
|12
|Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
|12
|Andrew Maske, Greenville
|12
|Izzy McLeod, Troy
|12
|Erik Neath, Edwardsville
|12
|Tim Rainey, Collinsville
|12
|Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
|12
|Anna Spelbring, Belleville
|12
|Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
|12
|Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
|12
|Katie Wright, Troy
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|12
|Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
|12
|Owen Halusan, Worden
|12
|Christian Kuethe, Moro
|12
|Jack Schwarz, Edwardsville
|12
|Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon
