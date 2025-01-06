Metro East Illinois is facing challenging winter weather conditions on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, as heavy snowfall and strong winds are impacting travel and road safety.

However, IDOT and various city and county street crews have valiantly worked on the roadways overnight. The snowfall at this point at 7:40 a.m. on Monday has diminished, the National Weather Service in St. Louis' Meteorologist Mellissa Byrd reports early in the morning.

Joe Monroe, an Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) in the Metro East region, provided an update on the situation early Monday morning.

Monroe reported that the area experienced approximately three additional inches of snow overnight in many locations, with winds shifting somewhat. He emphasized the importance of patience and preparation for those planning to travel, stating, “It looks like winds have turned a little bit more northerly component.”

Monroe noted that crews are working diligently to make roads passable.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are making a little progress with a lull in the storm,” he said. He advised motorists to allow extra time for their journeys and to drive defensively, especially as conditions may remain hazardous through the morning. He urged motorists to give space in between vehicles while traveling and also please give room for the plows to do their work.

The snowfall totals have varied across the region, with some areas reporting as high as double-digit accumulations. The National Weather Service in St. Louis said totals for inch counts throughout the region would be available later on Monday.

Monroe highlighted that extreme southern regions are experiencing different weather impacts, which complicates the overall situation.

In one incident on Sunday, an IDOT truck became stuck on Otterville Road near Illinois Route 3 after hitting a snow bank. On Sunday, there were not many accidents reported with most avoiding the roadways. There were some reports of drivers slipping and sliding on Interstate 55, however.

As the region continues to deal with the aftermath of the storm, Monroe urged residents to be patient and ensure their vehicles are prepared for the ongoing winter conditions. He also urged motorists to have their vehicles prepared with a coat, blankets, shovel, or anything they might need in case of an accident. A full tank of gas is recommended for anyone venturing out into the cold on Monday with temps not predicted to reach above freezing.

More like this: