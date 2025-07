Metro East Illinois 2025 High School Football Schedules Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. 2025 METRO EAST ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES (NOTE: Kickoff times are in Central Daylight Time, all schedules subject to change. Home games BOLD IN ALL CAPS) BREESE CENTRAL COUGARS Fri Aug. 29 --- at Effingham --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC--- 7 p.m. Fr. Sep 12 --- at Mt. Zion --- 7 p.m. Fr. Sep 19 --- FREEBURG --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at East Alton-Wood River --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- SALEM --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Roxana --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at Columbia --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- HERRIN --- 7 p.m. COLUMBIA EAGLES Fri. Aug. 29 --- BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Waterloo --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- RED BUD --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Roxana --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Freeburg --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Salem --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- BREESE CENTRAL --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Jersey --- 7 p.m. FREEBURG MIDGETS Fri Aug 29 --- DE SOTO, MO. --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- JERSEY --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Taylorville --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Breese Central --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- COLUMBIA --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 ---- ROXANA --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at East Alton-Wood River --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- SALEM --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at St. Louis Priory Catholic --- 7 p.m. MASCOUTAH INDIANS Fri Aug 29 --- at Belleville West --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- RIVERVIEW GARDENS, MO. --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- WATERLOO --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Jersey --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- TRIAD --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Civic Memorial --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- HIGHLAND --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Carbondale --- 7 p.m. WATERLOO BULLDOGS Fri Aug 29 --- MT. VERNON --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- COLUMBIA --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Centralia --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Mascoutah --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- CIVIC MEMORIAL --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Jersey --- 7 p.m. Fri. Oct 10 --- at Highland --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- TRIAD --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Rochelle --- 7 p.m. BELLEVILLE EAST LANCERS Fri Aug 29 --- COLLINSVILLE --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Pekin --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at O'Fallon --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- EDWARDSVILLE --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Alton --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- EAST ST. LOUIS --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at Belleville West --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- JEFFERSON CITY, MO. CAPITAL CITY --- 7 p.m. BELLEVILLE WEST MAROONS Fri Aug 29 --- MASCOUTAH --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- O'FALLON, MO. FT. ZUMWALT WEST --- 7 p.m. Sat Sep 13 --- at Normandy, Mo. --- 1 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Edwardsville --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at East St. Louis --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- O'FALLON --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Alton --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- BELLEVILLE EAST --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Kirkwood, Mo., St. John Vianney Catholic --- 6 p.m. EAST ST. LOUIS FLYERS Fri. Aug 29 --- at Dradell, N.J. Bergen Catholic --- TBA Sat. Sep 6 --- HAVANA, FLA., GADSDEN COUNTY --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman Catholic --- 9 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Alton --- 7 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Fri Sep 26 --- BELLEVILLE WEST --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Edwardsville --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Belleville East --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- O'FALLON --- 7 p.m. Fri. Oct 24 --- at Bradenton, Fla. IMG Academy --- 6 p.m. O'FALLON PANTHERS Fri Aug 29 --- at Triad --- 7 p.m. Fri, Sep 5 --- at Troy Buchanan, Mo. --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- ST. LOUIS ST. MARY'S SOUTH SIDE CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- BELLEVILLE EAST --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- ALTON --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Belleville West --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- EDWARDSVILLE --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at East St. Louis --- 7 p.m. Fri. Oct 24 --- at LaSalle-Peru --- 7 p.m. BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC CRUSADERS (2024 IHSA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONS) Fri Aug 29 --- ALTON --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- HIGHLAND 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Belleville East --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- MARION --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Mt. Vernon --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Collinsville --- 7 p, m. Fri Oct 10 --- BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at St. Louis St. Mary's South Side Catholic --- 6 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Maple Park Kaneland --- 6 p.m. BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC KNIGHTS Fri Aug 29 --- at Columbia --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Breese Central --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Effingham --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Harrisburg --- 7 p.m. Fri. Sep 26 --- MACOMB --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- ST. LOUIS MILLER CAREER ACADEMY --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- DECATUR ST. TERESA CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- MT. ZION --- 7 p.m. COLLINSVILLE KAHOKS Fri Aug 29 --- at Belleville East --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Centralia --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- CARBONDALE --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Mt. Vernon --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- GRANITE CITY --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Marion --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- CAHOKIA --- 7 p.m. Fri. Oct 24 --- TRIAD --- 7 p.m. GRANITE CITY WARRIORS Fri Aug 29 --- PEOTONE --- 6 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Marion --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- CAHOKIA --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- CENTRALIA --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Collinsville --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- CARBONDALE --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Mt. Vernon --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at Doniphan, Mo. --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Ottawa Township --- 7 p.m. MADISON TROJANS Fri Aug 29 --- SPARTA --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Ottawa Marquette Catholic --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at St. Peters, Mo, Lutheran St. Charles --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Moweaqua Central A&M --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- ARGENTA-OREANA --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- Open Date Fri. Oct 10 --- MARQUETTE CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri. Oct 17 --- ST. LOUIS GATEWAY TECH --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Trenton Wesclin --- 7 p.m. CAHOKIA COMANCHES Fri Aug 29 --- at St. Peters, Mo., Lutheran St. Charles --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- vs. St. Louis Lift For Life Academy --- 4 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Granite City --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Carbondale --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Marion --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Mt. Vernon --- 7 p.m. Fri. Oct 10 --- CENTRALIA --- 7 p.m. Fir Oct 17 --- at Collinsville --- 7 p.m. Fri. Oct 24 --- SYCAMORE --- 7 p.m. IHSA PLAYOFFS First Round --- Oct. 31-Nov. 1 Second Round --- Nov. 7-8 Quarterfinals --- Nov. 14-15 Semifinals --- Nov. 21-22 Finals --- Class 1A-4A, Nov. 28, Class 5A-8A, Nov 29, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., at Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University, Bloomington-Normal