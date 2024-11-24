EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society will host a Pawsgiving to give all their shelter dogs a turkey feast.

The Pawsgiving will be livestreamed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2024, on the Metro East Humane Society Facebook page. Turkey meals will be donated by Pup Kitchen, and the humane society is asking for $25 donations to sponsor pets and contribute to their cause.

“I love dogs, and to think about dogs not having homes is, to me, terribly sad,” said Marc Fussell, owner of Pup Kitchen. “It’s a part of life, unfortunately. But if we can do something to make the dogs happy for one day, I think that’s a good cause.”

MEHS noted that the Thanksgiving meal is like giving the dogs “a taste of being home for the holidays.” They have approximately 40 dogs in their care right now.

Pup Kitchen will be donating several pounds of food for the dogs’ meal. An Edwardsville-based business, Pup Kitchen makes human-grade, holistic, healthy meals for dogs and delivers the food throughout the Riverbend region. Fussell said they have been in business for three months, and they hope to contribute to more local causes in the future.

“Our goal is to figure out a way to give back to the Humane Society ongoing,” he explained. “We want to do something like that to give back and help because we live in a relatively small community. We’re not a metropolis like New York or St. Louis. And because of that, I think if you can give back and help in certain areas, it’s a feel-good for yourself, and it helps the community be better.”

MEHS Development Manager Mady O’Reilly expressed the humane society’s appreciation to Pup Kitchen and other local donors who make it possible for MEHS to continue their work. She noted that this support is especially important during the holidays, and she hopes the Pawsgiving will promote the work that MEHS does every day to help animals.

“We’re thankful to partner with Pup Kitchen to give our shelter pets a special Thanksgiving meal this year,” O’Reilly said. “Financial support during the holiday season is crucial with the amount of pets who come through our doors, and our community really helps us keep things running. There’s nothing better than seeing happy pets enjoy a good meal, and we can’t wait to share that joy with everyone who tunes in on Thanksgiving Day for the livefeed.”

While Pup Kitchen is donating all of the dog food for Pawsgiving, MEHS is asking for $25 donations to support the Pawsgiving meals and livestream. Fussell pointed out that these donations go a long way toward helping animals year-round.

“Pup Kitchen is donating the food, so the $25 isn’t really for the food. It’s more to help support a cause,” Fussell said. “The Humane Society is supporting dogs not just for Thanksgiving Day but for every day thereafter as well. So your $25 is really a donation to help those dogs find a home and hopefully make you feel good about helping that assistance. It’s more than just about the meal.”

For more information about Pup Kitchen, check out this article on RiverBender.com. To learn more about Pawsgiving, Metro East Humane Society and how to donate, visit their official website at MEHS.org.

