Metro East Humane Society Reschedules Vaccine & Microchip Clinic to June 28
EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) has announced that its upcoming low-cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic originally scheduled for Friday, June 21 has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 28, 2025.
All other details for the event remain the same. The clinic will take place at the MEHS Highland location (510 W Monroe, Highland, IL 62249) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last and is open to the public. No appointments are necessary, but you must be in line by 11:30 AM.
Available services include:
- Free DHPP (dogs) and FVRCP (cats) vaccines, generously provided by Petco Love
- Rabies vaccinations for $15 (pets must be at least 16 weeks old)
- Microchipping for $20
- Dewormer and flea/tick prevention options also available
To ensure a safe and efficient clinic experience:
- Dogs must be on a leash
- Cats must be in a carrier
- Please bring a pen and any prior vaccine records if available
“We appreciate the community’s understanding as we adjust the clinic date,” said Anne Schmidt, Executive Director of MEHS. “These services play a vital role in keeping pets healthy and safe, and we’re committed to making them accessible for families in our region.”
