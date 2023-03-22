



EDWARDSVILLE — Metro East Humane Society is pleased to have received a Rachael Ray Save Them All grant from Best Friends Animal Society for its Madison County Animal Care & Control & MEHS Unicorn Foster Program to help save the lives of more adoptable pets living in Madison County.



“This grant allows us to include the Madison County Animal Care & Control & MEHS Unicorn Foster Program in our work finding more homes for the pets in our care,” said Anne Schmidt, Director of Metro East Humane Society. “Our goal will be to adopt out 62 dogs pulled from our local animal control to loving families. We appreciate the support of Best Friends Animal Society in making this program possible.”



Metro East Humane Society is an active partner in Best Friends Network which offers help and support to shelters, rescue groups, and other animal welfare organizations working to save lives in their communities.



“When you choose to adopt your next pet you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community,” said Schmidt.



The Rachael Ray Save Them All Grants is a grant program, administered by Best Friends and funded by The Rachael Ray Foundation™, that provides grants to shelters for euthanasia reduction initiatives. The Rachael Ray Foundation helps animals in need and is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael's pet food, Nutrish®.



About Metro East Humane Society

Since 1986, Metro East Humane Society has worked to enrich the lives of people, cats, and dogs in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Bond, and Macoupin counties. To do this, they operate a no-kill shelter; provide humane medical treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services; educate adults and youth on the humane treatment of animals; build partnerships with community-based organizations, schools, public institutions, private corporations, and elected officials; and respect the public trust

through the proper management of their resources. To learn more about MEHS and its services, visit: www.mehs.org.



About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is the leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Best Friends works collaboratively with a network of more than 4,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

