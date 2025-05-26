ALTON - Metro East Humane Society will partner with the Alton River Dragons for “Bark in the Park” night.

On July 20, 2025, a portion of River Dragon ticket sales will go to MEHS. Mady O’Reilly, MEHS Development Manager, said MEHS will have dogs at the ballpark and people are encouraged to bring their pets.

“We really stress how important it is to be in the community,” she said. “I think that by having these community organizations reaching out to us to partner, it’s just a really fun way for us to be involved even more.”

Tickets to the July 20 River Dragons game cost $10, and $5 of each ticket sale will go back to MEHS if attendees purchase tickets from the MEHS Edwardsville location, their Highland location, or Meow Town in Alton.

MEHS will sponsor several raffles and giveaways at the event. Depending on the weather, O’Reilly said they plan to bring adoptable dogs to the game for people to meet.

O’Reilly encourages people to get their tickets early. She noted that River Dragons games are “really family-friendly events that are low-cost,” and she hopes to see the community come out to enjoy the evening.

“It’ll be a really fun night. I’m excited,” she added. “Hopefully we can get some excitement generated around that event, because we have 300 tickets to sell and we would really love to sell them all.”

For more information about Metro East Humane Society, including how to purchase tickets, visit their official website at MEHS.org or call (618) 656-4405.

