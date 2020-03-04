EDWARDSVILLE — Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is hosting a Spring Trivia Night on Saturday, March 21 at the VFW in Collinsville, Ill. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and trivia will start at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS.

“MEHS has a big 2020 in store with the public reopening of our Highland facility, taking on the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry, and getting ready to launch a capital fundraising campaign to complete renovations in Highland and expand the medical suite in our Edwardsville facility. We couldn’t be doing any of this without community support at events like trivia night!”

The VFW is located at 1234 Vandalia St. in Collinsville, Ill. Outside food is welcome and a cash bar will be available for beverages. Anyone who brings a donation to help stock the shelter (wishlist can be found at www.mehs.org/supplies) will be entered to win a door prize.

It will be general trivia, and you can register a team of 10 individuals. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.mehs.org/events/mehs-spring-trivia. There is also one trivia round sponsorship still available for $100. If you are interested in being a sponsor or volunteering at the event, please contact Amanda Kernan at 618-656-4405.

For more information about MEHS and how you can support the organization, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety/.

