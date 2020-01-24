EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) announced their Rescuers for Rescue Benefit, a chili cook-off and home-brew beer sampling event that will benefit the homeless dogs and cats at MEHS. The benefit is on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Edwardsville, Ill.

Several local fire and police departments will compete for bragging rights in the chili cook-off, including Edwardsville Police Department, Madison County Animal Care and Control, Highland VFW, and Collinsville Police Department. East Side Brewers home brewing club will have approximately 15 home brewers providing samples of their beer. Both categories will award a people’s choice winner. Attendees will also be able to enjoy various raffles and MEHS merchandise that will be available to purchase.

“2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year for MEHS with the opening of our second facility in Highland and taking over Riverbend Pet Food Pantry,” Amanda Kernan, Development Manager at MEHS. “Events like Rescuers for Rescue help us to raise the necessary funds that make it possible for us to save more animals in the Metro East.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://www.mehs.org/ events/rescuers-for-rescue-2. The tickets are $15 for chili sampling, $20 for beer sampling or $30 for both chili and beer sampling. You must be 21 years old to participate. All proceeds benefit MEHS and its mission to enrich lives by uniting cats and dogs with loving homes while promoting the humane and respectful treatment of animals.

There are still open positions available in the chili cook-off to participate. If you would like to participate, please contact Amanda Kernan at 618-656-4405.

For more information about MEHS and how you can support the organization, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ metroeasthumanesociety/.

