EDWARDSVILLE - Residents looking for any home or garden type of information are in for a treat this Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lisa Masters, a spokesperson for the group, said there will be plenty of activities for both adults and children alike over the weekend at the annual Metro East Home & Garden Show.

“If you have a house or are building or buying a house, this is the place for you to go,” she said. “There will be folks to represent all those types of activities and even heating, air conditioning, roofing, exterior landscaping people and much more. We have some excellent vendors signed up so far from wide-ranging backgrounds.”

There is a possibility the vendor list to be close to 80 with the number signed up so far and Masters said she believes this will be their biggest event yet. The funds raised from the event benefit Metro East Lutheran School. The show is held in both of the MELHS gymnasiums.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cardinal Glennon Kids safety program will be available to provide helmets to the first 100 children to visit. Anderson Hospital will provide a poison control demonstration, Masters said, and Edwardsville Police will provide free finger printing for kids.

Masters said a wonderful group of volunteers work the event, including members from the MELHS sophomore class, along with many parents. She said the volunteers who work the Home & Garden show are the best they can get from the community.

SEE METRO HOME & GARDEN SHOW VIDEO BELOW:

More like this: