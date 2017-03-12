EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Home & Garden Show is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, and is an event that greatly benefits Metro East Lutheran High School.



The event will be held on the Metro East Lutheran High School campus at 6305 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Anyone wanting more information about home maintenance and improvement, gardening and much more will be available. There will be opportunities for shredding, recycling, pet adoptions and much more for children. An abundance of vendors have registered to be on hand and several will make presentations to the public.

Lisa Masters, who coordinates public relations for the event, said this year the Knight Stewards (the parent group at MELHS) purchased eight micropipettes and four electrophoresis units for use in the science department with a portion of proceeds raised from the event.

The group also purchased a washer and dryer for the school this year. Additional marketing efforts for the school have also been picked up because of the home and garden show. Each teacher was given up to $100 to be spent on classroom needs at the beginning of the year, too, Masters said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Last year, we purchased a new buzzer system for the Scholar Bowl team, provided monies for faculty to use toward their Interim week course needs, calculators for upper level math courses, and additional resources for our ACT prep courses,” she said. “It is our biggest annual fund-raising event for the school.

“This is the fourth year we have done the show and it has truly taken off. Our vendor space is very attractive to people. We have programs to attract families of all sizes and ages.”

Vendors wanting to take part may contact show coordinators at mehgs@melhs.org for information and vendor forms. Anyone wishing to be a sponsor will obtain tremendous visibility opportunities for their business.

For more, see the Metro East Home & Garden Show at www.mehgs.org

More like this: