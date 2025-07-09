

METRO EAST — Five Metro East high schools have announced the creation of the Metro Valley Conference (MVC), a football-only league set to begin play in the 2026 season. The new conference aims to address longstanding challenges related to scheduling, competitive balance, and travel for student-athletes and their communities.

The charter members of the MVC include Alton Marquette Catholic High School, Althoff Catholic High School, Madison High School, Mater Dei High School, and Roxana High School. Officials expect to add a sixth member school in the near future.

School administrators, athletic directors, and coaches came together to form the MVC in response to difficulties many Illinois football programs face, particularly in scheduling games during the middle weeks of the season.

Mark Briggs, athletic director at Roxana, described the conference as “a game-changer for our schools and communities,” emphasizing that the league’s football-only focus will enable more sensible scheduling, reduced travel times, and meaningful competition for student-athletes.

“Scheduling football is very different from other sports, and with so many schools across the state struggling to fill their schedules, this conference offers a real solution for our member schools,” Briggs said.

Head football coach Wade DeVries pointed out that the conference allows Roxana to schedule five conference games while still arranging four competitive non-conference matchups.

“We’ve made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including a 3A semifinal run in 2023 and a state runner-up finish in 1987,” DeVries said. “This conference gives us both stability and flexibility with scheduling. It also gives our athletes the chance to compete at a high level against strong local programs. It’s a great fit for our school and community.”

The MVC will operate under the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) framework, crowning a recognized conference champion each season and honoring players with all-conference selections and other awards. Member schools are committed to promoting safety, inclusion, academic achievement, and community engagement through the sport.

For Marquette Catholic, a program with a football history dating back to 1927 and more than 20 appearances in the IHSA playoffs, joining the MVC provides both tradition and practical benefits.

“Football has been a part of Marquette since 1927, and we’ve made over 20

appearances in the IHSA playoffs, including two trips to the semifinals and a

runner-up finish in 1982,” said Brian Hoener, Athletic Director at Marquette

Catholic.

“Being part of the Metro Valley Conference gives our student-athletes the

chance to compete for a conference title and earn all-conference honors. It also

provides much-needed regional scheduling stability that benefits our program and

our school community.”

The formation of the MVC also addresses travel concerns. Most member schools are located within a roughly 30-minute drive of each other, with the longest trip — from Alton Marquette to Mater Dei — taking about an hour. Roxana, who previously competed in the Cahokia Conference, Mississippi Division, highlighted the advantages of shorter travel times and increased scheduling flexibility.

The MVC represents a significant step forward for schools that have operated as independents in recent years, providing a structured and consistent schedule during weeks that were previously difficult to fill. The conference also seeks to foster academic success, school spirit, and community involvement alongside competitive football.

As the Metro Valley Conference prepares to launch, its member schools aim to build momentum in Metro East football by combining decades of tradition with new opportunities for growth and competition.

THE CHARTER MEMBERS OF THE METRO VALLEY CONFERENCE ARE:

• Alton Marquette Catholic High School

• Althoff Catholic High School

• Madison High School

• Mater Dei High School

• Roxana High School

• Sixth Member School: To Be Announced

