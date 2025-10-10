SPRINGFIELD - Illinois officials have unveiled the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, a comprehensive $44.8 billion infrastructure investment over six years aimed at addressing the state’s aging transportation network and creating jobs. The plan, announced recently, targets improvements across Illinois, which currently has a C-rated infrastructure and deferred maintenance backlogs of $30 billion for roads and transit systems.

The plan allocates $33.2 billion specifically for transportation projects, including $25.4 billion for roads and bridges, $1.4 billion for major rail projects and grade crossing protections, $150 million for aeronautic facility upgrades, and another $150 million for port improvements. It is expected to support approximately 540,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs over the life of the program, averaging around 90,000 jobs annually.

Several key projects in the Metro East area are included in the plan:

A $211.6 million new bridge on I-270 over the Mississippi River, a shared project with Missouri to replace the existing 1966 structure that handles 51,000 vehicles daily, including 17 percent trucks.

$146 million allocated for extensive repairs and resurfacing on I-255/U.S. 50 from Illinois 3 to Collinsville Road.

$96 million for extending MetroLink transit service from Scott Air Force Base to MidAmerica Airport.

$81 million to improve traffic flow and connectivity via the Illinois 3 Connector, including reconstruction and new construction between East St. Louis, Fairmont City, and Madison.

$33 million for a new interchange at I-255 and Imbs Station Road in Dupo to support industrial and commercial growth.

$35 million to preserve eastbound East St. Louis access at I-55/I-64 and Poplar Street.

$32 million for additional lanes and bridge repairs on I-64 from Greenmount Road to west of Illinois 158.

$24.4 million for the Delhi Bypass, a four-lane highway rerouting U.S. 67 east of Delhi, replacing a two-lane rural road from the 1940s.

$20 million for reconstruction and bridge rehabilitation on I-55/64/U.S. 30/Illinois 3 from the Mississippi River to I-64.

Illinois, recognized as the nation’s transportation hub and the sixth-largest state, has not had a multi-year capital plan since 2009. Currently, 74 percent of its roads and 86 percent of its bridges are rated as acceptable, underscoring the need for significant investment.

The plan will be supplemented by an additional $17.8 billion from the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, which will fund projects under Rebuild Illinois.

The Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan represents the state’s most significant infrastructure investment in over a decade, aiming to modernize transportation facilities, enhance safety, and stimulate economic growth statewide.

